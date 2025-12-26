https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/russian-forces-liberate-kosovtsevo-settlement-in-zaporozhzhye-region-1123366469.html

Russian Forces Liberate Kosovtsevo Settlement in Zaporozhzhye Region

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Kosovtsevo in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The units of the Vostok group of forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlements of Andreevka, Dnepropetrovsk region, as well as Zarechnoye and Kosovtsevo, Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 3,395 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Kiev has also lost over 1,635 soldiers in battles with Russia's Yug battlegroup, over 1,770 soldiers in battles with the Vostok battlegroup, over 1,515 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup, and over 1,230 soldiers in battles with the Sever battlegroup ovre the past week, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces delivered a massive and six group strikes, including with Kinzhal missiles, on enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine and related energy facilities, as well as shot down seven Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the statement read.

