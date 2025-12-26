International
Putin, Orban Discussed Participation in Concrete Pouring at Paks II Nuclear Plant – Rosatom CEO
Putin, Orban Discussed Participation in Concrete Pouring at Paks II Nuclear Plant – Rosatom CEO
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the proposal to take part in the first concrete pouring ceremony for the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and generally supported it, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik.
He said the two countries' top officials will be invited to participate in the first concrete pouring ceremony for the Paks II NPP, scheduled for early February.
Putin, Orban Discussed Participation in Concrete Pouring at Paks II Nuclear Plant – Rosatom CEO

Plastic tent, right, covers the cleaning apparatus of Reactor Block 2 of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant to catch the small amount of still leaking radioactive gas in Paks, some 90 kms south of Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, April 22, 2003
Plastic tent, right, covers the cleaning apparatus of Reactor Block 2 of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant to catch the small amount of still leaking radioactive gas in Paks, some 90 kms south of Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, April 22, 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2025
© AP Photo / TIBOR ILLYES
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the proposal to take part in the first concrete pouring ceremony for the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and generally supported it, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik.
He said the two countries' top officials will be invited to participate in the first concrete pouring ceremony for the Paks II NPP, scheduled for early February.
"We reported this proposal to the president. He generally supported it. I know he discussed it with Orban. And, accordingly, we will be waiting for the decisions of our heads of state," Likhachev said.
A man walks in front of the main entrance of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant in Paks, some 90 kms south of Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, April 22, 2003.
Economy
Hungary's Paks II Nuclear Power Project Fires Up as US Lifts Sanctions
29 June, 13:54 GMT
