Putin, Orban Discussed Participation in Concrete Pouring at Paks II Nuclear Plant – Rosatom CEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the proposal to take part in the first concrete pouring ceremony for the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and generally supported it, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik.

He said the two countries' top officials will be invited to participate in the first concrete pouring ceremony for the Paks II NPP, scheduled for early February.

