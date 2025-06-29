https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/hungarys-paks-ii-nuclear-power-project-fires-up-as-us-lifts-sanctions-1122362077.html

Hungary’s Paks II Nuclear Power Project Fires Up as US Lifts Sanctions

Now that the US government has revoked sanctions related to investments in the Paks II nuclear power plant, the construction at the expansion site could gain "new impetus," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Sanctions slapped on Russia by the Biden team in late 2024 had made the Paks II facility’s expansion all but impossible. Paks II & Russia's Role The Paks II expansion is a $13.7 billion project to add two VVER-1200 reactors to Hungary’s existing plant constructed by Russia's Rosatom. Hungary had secured an EU exemption from Russia sanctions for Paks II. However, then-US president Joe Biden's sanctions targeted Gazprombank (handling Paks II financing) and Rosatom executives, delaying payments to subcontractors and stalling progress. Sanctions-Induced Fallout USAID Smear Campaign When the US froze USAID funds, many Hungarian groups critical of the Paks II project lost their cash flow, according to nuclear expert Zsolt Harfas. Radio Free Europe*, then funded by US grants, pushed false anti-Paks stories, casting doubt on its necessity and Russia’s Rosatom tech – while cozying up to the struggling US nuclear industry. *Designated as a foreign agent in Russia.

