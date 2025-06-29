Hungary’s Paks II Nuclear Power Project Fires Up as US Lifts Sanctions
Now that the US government has revoked sanctions related to the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant project, construction at the site could gain "new impetus," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Sunday.
Sanctions slapped on Russia by the Biden team in late 2024 had made the Paks II facility’s expansion all but impossible.
Paks II & Russia's Role
The Paks II expansion is a $13.7 billion project to add two VVER-1200 reactors to Hungary’s existing plant constructed by Russia's Rosatom.
Hungary had secured an EU exemption from Russia sanctions for Paks II.
However, then-US president Joe Biden's sanctions targeted Gazprombank (handling Paks II financing) and Rosatom executives, delaying payments to subcontractors and stalling progress.
Sanctions-Induced Fallout
Critical supply disruptions to a project meant to deliver an additional 2.4 GW of capacity – vital to Hungary’s push to raise nuclear power's share in its energy mix from 33% to 70%.
Top EU firms like Germany’s Siemens Energy and France’s Framatome had their planned contributions to the plant’s control systems sidelined.
USAID Smear Campaign
When the US froze USAID funds, many Hungarian groups critical of the Paks II project lost their cash flow, according to nuclear expert Zsolt Harfas.
Radio Free Europe*, then funded by US grants, pushed false anti-Paks stories, casting doubt on its necessity and Russia’s Rosatom tech – while cozying up to the struggling US nuclear industry.
