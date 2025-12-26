International
Russia to Repurpose Burevestnik, Poseidon Materials for Civilian Use - Official
Sputnik International
Russia will repurpose advanced materials and alloys used in the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and Poseidon underwater drone for civilian use, including in the energy and space industries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.
"Of course, we will leverage the advanced high-strength alloys and materials that we gain from developing these cutting-edge weapons," Manturov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. The materials can be used for making oil and gas equipment as well as in space programs. On October 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the tests and called it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the missile flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight. On October 28, Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon underwater vehicle. The unmanned vehicle can be equipped with conventional and nuclear weapons, allowing it to hit a wide variety of targets, from carrier strike groups to coastal fortifications.
Russia to Repurpose Burevestnik, Poseidon Materials for Civilian Use - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will repurpose advanced materials and alloys used in the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and Poseidon underwater drone for civilian use, including in the energy and space industries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.
"Of course, we will leverage the advanced high-strength alloys and materials that we gain from developing these cutting-edge weapons," Manturov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The materials can be used for making oil and gas equipment as well as in space programs.
On October 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the tests and called it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the missile flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.
On October 28, Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon underwater vehicle. The unmanned vehicle can be equipped with conventional and nuclear weapons, allowing it to hit a wide variety of targets, from carrier strike groups to coastal fortifications.
