Putin Calls Trump's Statement About Nuclear Tests Serious Issue
'Doomsday' Burevestnik and Poseidon Pave the Way for Next-Level Weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the developers behind the nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile and Poseidon drone, hailing their tech as a game-changer - not just for Russia’s defense, but for civilian industries across the nation. Which breakthroughs lie ahead?
'Doomsday' Burevestnik and Poseidon Pave the Way for Next-Level Weapons

19:22 GMT 05.11.2025
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryBurevestnik nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable cruise missile. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video.
Burevestnik nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable cruise missile. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2025
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the developers behind the nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile and Poseidon drone, hailing their tech as a game-changer - not just for Russia’s defense, but for civilian industries across the nation. Which breakthroughs lie ahead?

The Burevestnik

Increasing the Burevestnik's speed, for example threefold — as Putin mentioned — would make it a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating any defenses, according to Andrey Klintsevich, military expert and head of the Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts.
“That creates a weapon that is virtually invincible — because intercepting such a missile and predicting its trajectory inside a plasma cloud at speeds above Mach 5 in the lower atmosphere is practically impossible," the pundit tells Sputnik.

The Poseidon

The new principles and algorithms behind the Poseidon will help improve unmanned vessels, boosting shipbuilding, navigation, and autonomous shipping — including operations in the Arctic, according to the Russian president.
What's more, the Burevestnik and Poseidon use only domestically-produced materials.
Civilian Application

"Russia has reached a completely new level of technology. Beyond the powerful engines that allow virtually unlimited operation underwater and in the air, nuclear technologies are also employed," says Klintsevich.
Their navigation systems employ "a fundamentally different approach based on new physical principles."
Technologies used in these weapons are likely to see broad civilian use — including in space programs, according to the pundit.

The Oreshnik

Meanwhile, the deployment of the Oreshnik missile – including in Belarus – would keep a veil of peace, and they are weapons that can be fired "before the use of tactical, let alone strategic, nuclear weapons," the expert concludes.
