https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/doomsday-burevestnik-and-poseidon-pave-the-way-for-next-level-weapons-1123066754.html

'Doomsday' Burevestnik and Poseidon Pave the Way for Next-Level Weapons

'Doomsday' Burevestnik and Poseidon Pave the Way for Next-Level Weapons

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the developers behind the nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile and Poseidon drone, hailing their tech as a game-changer - not just for Russia’s defense, but for civilian industries across the nation. Which breakthroughs lie ahead?

2025-11-05T19:22+0000

2025-11-05T19:22+0000

2025-11-05T19:22+0000

analysis

burevestnik

poseidon

arctic

vladimir putin

russia

nuclear weapons

nuclear technology

space

space race

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113988973_17:0:1372:762_1920x0_80_0_0_9be5b4b1f290f5af6914c4b56441e0d4.png

The Burevestnik Increasing the Burevestnik's speed, for example threefold — as Putin mentioned — would make it a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating any defenses, according to Andrey Klintsevich, military expert and head of the Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts.The Poseidon The new principles and algorithms behind the Poseidon will help improve unmanned vessels, boosting shipbuilding, navigation, and autonomous shipping — including operations in the Arctic, according to the Russian president. What's more, the Burevestnik and Poseidon use only domestically-produced materials. Civilian Application Their navigation systems employ "a fundamentally different approach based on new physical principles." Technologies used in these weapons are likely to see broad civilian use — including in space programs, according to the pundit. The Oreshnik Meanwhile, the deployment of the Oreshnik missile – including in Belarus – would keep a veil of peace, and they are weapons that can be fired "before the use of tactical, let alone strategic, nuclear weapons," the expert concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/burevestnik-and-poseidon-have-changed-the-balance-of-power--military-expert-1123033909.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/development-of-poseidon-burevestnik-crucial-for-russias-security---putin-1123062650.html

arctic

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

the burevestnik missile, the poseidon drone, nuclear-powered engine, hypersonic weapons based on the burevestnik, unmanned underwater fleet, arctic exploration, dual-use technology, burevestnik and poseidon triggered the development of cutting edge tech, nuclear weapons, the oreshnik ballistic missile