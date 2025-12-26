https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/russian-soyuz-21a-launches-from-plesetsk--defense-ministry-1123364992.html
Russian Soyuz-2.1a launches from Plesetsk — Defense Ministry
05:00 GMT 26.12.2025 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 26.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1a medium-class carrier rocket with a Defense Ministry spacecraft from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region on December 25, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The Russian Ministry of Defense said the launch and delivery into the planned orbit “were carried out in normal mode.” The spacecraft was placed into its target orbit on schedule, remains in stable contact with ground systems, and its onboard equipment is “functioning normally.”