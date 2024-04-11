https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russias-angara-a5-space-rocket-puts-accelerating-bloc-with-payload-into-orbit-1117866414.html

Russia’s Angara-A5 Space Rocket Puts Accelerating Bloc With Payload Into Orbit

The Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Thursday has put the Orion upper stage with a test payload into orbit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The space rocket was launched at 09:00 am GMT. The launch has been previously delayed for two days in a row.Russia plans to launch up to 15 Angara rockets in a decade with strategic objective of building national orbital station.The Kremlin welcomes the launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket."We join in congratulating our rocket workers who launched Angara. We are happy together with them," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.Meanwhile, the Russian rocket and space industry still has a lot of work to do to ensure the reliability of the Angara rocket, which will launch a manned spacecraft in 2028."We still have a lot of work to do with this rocket to ensure its reliability. And in 2028, it will need to launch a manned spacecraft," Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov told reporters after the first launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from he Vostochny cosmodrome.Angara-A5 rocket has launched a small, privately-produced Gagarinets satellite into orbit.

