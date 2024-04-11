https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russias-angara-a5-space-rocket-puts-accelerating-bloc-with-payload-into-orbit-1117866414.html
Russia’s Angara-A5 Space Rocket Puts Accelerating Bloc With Payload Into Orbit
Russia’s Angara-A5 Space Rocket Puts Accelerating Bloc With Payload Into Orbit
Sputnik International
The Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Thursday has put the Orion upper stage with a test payload into orbit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-04-11T10:36+0000
2024-04-11T10:36+0000
2024-04-11T11:15+0000
russia
vostochny cosmodrome
orion
angara a5
russia
dmitry peskov
yuri borisov
kremlin
roscosmos
angara
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117866482_0:0:1791:1007_1920x0_80_0_0_a0d30ecd34dce2efa758cb0743840b61.jpg
The space rocket was launched at 09:00 am GMT. The launch has been previously delayed for two days in a row.Russia plans to launch up to 15 Angara rockets in a decade with strategic objective of building national orbital station.The Kremlin welcomes the launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket."We join in congratulating our rocket workers who launched Angara. We are happy together with them," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.Meanwhile, the Russian rocket and space industry still has a lot of work to do to ensure the reliability of the Angara rocket, which will launch a manned spacecraft in 2028."We still have a lot of work to do with this rocket to ensure its reliability. And in 2028, it will need to launch a manned spacecraft," Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov told reporters after the first launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from he Vostochny cosmodrome.Angara-A5 rocket has launched a small, privately-produced Gagarinets satellite into orbit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/russian-angara-rocket-everything-you-need-to-know-before-its-historic-lauch-1117810904.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/exploring-global-space-programs-1117855183.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117866482_18:0:1791:1330_1920x0_80_0_0_ab64203c6ba683bca5fa9966b9f7c8e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian space exploration, angara, angara rocket, angara took off, russia conquers space
russian space exploration, angara, angara rocket, angara took off, russia conquers space
Russia’s Angara-A5 Space Rocket Puts Accelerating Bloc With Payload Into Orbit
10:36 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 11.04.2024)
VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Thursday has put the Orion upper stage with a test payload into orbit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The space rocket was launched
at 09:00 am GMT. The launch has been previously delayed
for two days in a row.
Russia plans to launch up to 15 Angara rockets in a decade with strategic objective of building national orbital station.
The Kremlin welcomes the launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket
.
"We join in congratulating our rocket workers who launched Angara. We are happy together with them," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Meanwhile, the Russian rocket and space industry still has a lot of work to do to ensure the reliability of the Angara rocket, which will launch a manned spacecraft in 2028.
"We still have a lot of work to do with this rocket to ensure its reliability. And in 2028, it will need to launch a manned spacecraft," Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov told reporters after the first launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from he Vostochny cosmodrome.
Angara-A5 rocket has launched a small, privately-produced Gagarinets satellite into orbit.