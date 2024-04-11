International
Russia's Angara-A5 Space Rocket Puts Accelerating Bloc With Payload Into Orbit
Russia’s Angara-A5 Space Rocket Puts Accelerating Bloc With Payload Into Orbit
The Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Thursday has put the Orion upper stage with a test payload into orbit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The space rocket was launched at 09:00 am GMT. The launch has been previously delayed for two days in a row.Russia plans to launch up to 15 Angara rockets in a decade with strategic objective of building national orbital station.The Kremlin welcomes the launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket."We join in congratulating our rocket workers who launched Angara. We are happy together with them," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.Meanwhile, the Russian rocket and space industry still has a lot of work to do to ensure the reliability of the Angara rocket, which will launch a manned spacecraft in 2028."We still have a lot of work to do with this rocket to ensure its reliability. And in 2028, it will need to launch a manned spacecraft," Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov told reporters after the first launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from he Vostochny cosmodrome.Angara-A5 rocket has launched a small, privately-produced Gagarinets satellite into orbit.
VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Thursday has put the Orion upper stage with a test payload into orbit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The space rocket was launched at 09:00 am GMT. The launch has been previously delayed for two days in a row.
Russia plans to launch up to 15 Angara rockets in a decade with strategic objective of building national orbital station.
The Kremlin welcomes the launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket.
"We join in congratulating our rocket workers who launched Angara. We are happy together with them," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Meanwhile, the Russian rocket and space industry still has a lot of work to do to ensure the reliability of the Angara rocket, which will launch a manned spacecraft in 2028.
"We still have a lot of work to do with this rocket to ensure its reliability. And in 2028, it will need to launch a manned spacecraft," Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov told reporters after the first launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from he Vostochny cosmodrome.
Angara-A5 rocket has launched a small, privately-produced Gagarinets satellite into orbit.
