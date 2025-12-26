https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/unfriendly-countries-admit-strategic-defeat-on-russia-impossible--foreign-ministry-1123367662.html

Unfriendly Countries Admit ‘Strategic Defeat’ on Russia Impossible – Foreign Ministry

Unfriendly countries were forced to acknowledge the impossibility of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia and switched to calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"[Russia's] firm defense of its national interests in relations with countries whose governments are pursuing unfriendly and anti-Russian policies made them recognize the impossibility of delivering a 'strategic defeat' on Russia on the battlefield, prompting a switch to the concept of an immediate end to hostilities in the conflict zone in Ukraine," the statement reviewing Russia's foreign policy results in 2025 read. The agreements reached during the Russia-US summit in Alaska can lay the groundwork for resolving the Ukraine conflict by addressing its root causes, including NATO expansionist threats to Russia and Kiev's policies curtailing the rights of the Russian and Russian-speaking population in Ukraine, the ministry said.Relations between Russia and Japan continue to deteriorate, and Tokyo needs to abandon its hostile stance to restore them to the previous level, the Foreign Ministry added.Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko had a meeting with Muneo Suzuki, a member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.To resume interstate contacts, the Japanese authorities must make concrete steps to renounce their hostile policy, which "does not serve the interests of Japan and its people," the ministry said.The Japanese lawmaker was also briefed about Russia's position on current issues of the international and regional agenda, as well as some practical aspects of Moscow's interaction with Tokyo, the ministry added.Russia made a significant contribution to strengthening the foundations of a just, multipolar world order in 2025, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

