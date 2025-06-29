https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/west-starts-to-understand-its-inability-to-inflict-strategic-defeat-on-russia---lavrov-1122360866.html

West Starts to Understand Its Inability to Inflict Strategic Defeat on Russia - Lavrov

The West probably starts to understand that it will not be able to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"We have very close ties in all areas, and they are of particular importance, especially in the current very difficult and radically changed international situation, when we are witnessing an unprecedented confrontation between our country and the collective West, which has decided once again to go to war against us and inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, using the Nazi regime in Kiev as a ram. The West has never been able to do this, and it won't work this time. They're probably starting to figure it out," Lavrov said during his meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev. Russia is open for honest efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but it is not ready for scheming, which is the preferred approach of some European leaders, Sergey Lavrov said.French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz lack common sense and are trying to reestablish France's and Germany's control over Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Lavrov commented on Merz and Macron's op-ed for the British newspaper, in which the two said that "the main source of instability for Europe comes from Russia" and called on Europe to arm itself."I believe that these quotes alone are enough for a person who has some understanding of what is happening in Europe and follows events to understand that these people have completely lost common sense and are openly trying to return to the days when France and Germany wanted to conquer Europe, primarily the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union," Lavrov said.Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed labor migration with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Zheenbek Kulubaev, adding that Russia expected migrant workers to comply with the rules of stay.Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed the situation in Iran and Ukraine with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Zheenbek Kulubaev."Of course, special attention was paid to the situation in the Middle East, the Palestinian problem, and the situation around Iran," Lavrov said.Lavrov expressed Russia's gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for its position on Ukraine.Lavrov is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 29-30. In addition to meetings with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Kulubayev, Lavrov will also attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

