US Carried Out 'Deadly Strike' on ISIS Targets in Northwest Nigeria — Trump

US President Donald Trump said the United States launched a “powerful and deadly strike” against what he described as ISIS* targets in northwest Nigeria.

2025-12-26T05:09+0000

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.Trump said the US military carried out “numerous” strikes and suggested more could follow if the violence continues. *A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

