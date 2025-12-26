International
US Carried Out 'Deadly Strike' on ISIS Targets in Northwest Nigeria — Trump
US Carried Out 'Deadly Strike' on ISIS Targets in Northwest Nigeria — Trump
US President Donald Trump said the United States launched a “powerful and deadly strike” against what he described as ISIS* targets in northwest Nigeria.
"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.Trump said the US military carried out “numerous” strikes and suggested more could follow if the violence continues. *A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
US Carried Out 'Deadly Strike' on ISIS Targets in Northwest Nigeria — Trump

05:09 GMT 26.12.2025
© AP Photo / Kenneth Moll A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2025
© AP Photo / Kenneth Moll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said the United States launched a "powerful and deadly strike" against what he described as ISIS* targets in northwest Nigeria.
"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.
"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," he added.
Trump said the US military carried out "numerous" strikes and suggested more could follow if the violence continues.
*A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
