Kim Jong-un Sends New Year Greeting to Vladimir Putin — Reports

Kim extended "the warmest and sincerest greeting of best wishes" to Putin and the "fraternal Russian people" for New Year 2026.

He called 2025 a "really meaningful year" of "immortal events," citing "full mutual support and selfless encouragement."

Kim said relations have become a "sincerest alliance of sharing blood, life and death in the same trench."

"No one can break the relations between the peoples of the two countries and their unity," he stressed.

Addressing Putin as his "dearest friend," Kim said he felt "boundless pride" in their shared history.