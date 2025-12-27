https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/kim-jong-un-sends-new-year-greeting-to-vladimir-putin--reports-1123373219.html
Kim Jong-un Sends New Year Greeting to Vladimir Putin — Reports
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a New Year message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 27, praising Russia-DPRK ties as an “invincible and mighty” alliance, KCNA reported.
Key points from the message:
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a New Year message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 27, praising Russia-DPRK ties as an “invincible and mighty” alliance, KCNA reported.
Key points from the message:
Kim extended “the warmest and sincerest greeting of best wishes” to Putin and the “fraternal Russian people” for New Year 2026.
He called 2025 a “really meaningful year” of “immortal events,” citing “full mutual support and selfless encouragement.”
Kim said relations have become a “sincerest alliance of sharing blood, life and death in the same trench.”
“No one can break the relations between the peoples of the two countries and their unity,” he stressed.
Addressing Putin as his “dearest friend,” Kim said he felt “boundless pride” in their shared history.
He stated that “justice and truth, victory and glory will always stand by you and your Russia,” adding the DPRK will “always be with the fraternal Russian people.”