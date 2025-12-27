International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Trump Says 'Good Shot' at Reaching Peace Agreement During Zelensky’s Visit to Florida
Trump Says 'Good Shot' at Reaching Peace Agreement During Zelensky’s Visit to Florida
US President Donald Trump has positively assessed the chances of reaching an agreement with Volodymyr Zelensky during the latter's upcoming visit to Florida.
Trump is expected to receive Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday, December 28. Trump also told reporters that he has not yet endorsed Zelensky’s new proposal, saying: “He doesn’t have anything until I approve it. So we’ll see what he’s got.”
04:51 GMT 27.12.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has positively assessed the chances of reaching an agreement with Volodymyr Zelensky during the latter's upcoming visit to Florida.
Trump is expected to receive Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday, December 28.
“Well, I think we have a good shot at it,” Trump told the paper, adding that both sides “want to do it.”
Trump also told reporters that he has not yet endorsed Zelensky’s new proposal, saying: “He doesn’t have anything until I approve it. So we’ll see what he’s got.”
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September, 09:43 GMT
