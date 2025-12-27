https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/trump-says-good-shot-at-reaching-peace-agreement-during-zelenskys-visit-to-florida-1123373013.html

Trump Says 'Good Shot' at Reaching Peace Agreement During Zelensky’s Visit to Florida

US President Donald Trump has positively assessed the chances of reaching an agreement with Volodymyr Zelensky during the latter's upcoming visit to Florida.

Trump is expected to receive Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday, December 28. Trump also told reporters that he has not yet endorsed Zelensky’s new proposal, saying: “He doesn’t have anything until I approve it. So we’ll see what he’s got.”

