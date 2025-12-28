International
BrahMos: Russia-India Missile Project Gains Worldwide Attention
BrahMos: Russia-India Missile Project Gains Worldwide Attention
The Russian-Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile project is attracting many countries worldwide, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar told Sputnik.
"It is also well known that the two countries have expanded their defense cooperation from procurement of equipment to joint ventures and joint production, I would say even joint design. Brahmos missile project is a very good example of joint design and production; this is a cruise missile system which is today attracting the interest of many third countries," Kumar said. BrahMos Aerospace, a Russian-Indian joint venture established in 1998 and named after the rivers Brahmaputra and Moskva. The company produces ground-, air-, sea-, and submarine-launched supersonic cruise missiles. The new BrahMos complex in Lucknow in northern India was opened in May. It is equipped with modern technology that allows for comprehensive assembly, testing and final quality verification of missiles. The new factory is expected to produce 80 to 100 BrahMos missiles per year.
BrahMos: Russia-India Missile Project Gains Worldwide Attention

09:25 GMT 28.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian-Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile project is attracting many countries worldwide, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar told Sputnik.
"It is also well known that the two countries have expanded their defense cooperation from procurement of equipment to joint ventures and joint production, I would say even joint design. Brahmos missile project is a very good example of joint design and production; this is a cruise missile system which is today attracting the interest of many third countries," Kumar said.
BrahMos Aerospace, a Russian-Indian joint venture established in 1998 and named after the rivers Brahmaputra and Moskva. The company produces ground-, air-, sea-, and submarine-launched supersonic cruise missiles.
The new BrahMos complex in Lucknow in northern India was opened in May. It is equipped with modern technology that allows for comprehensive assembly, testing and final quality verification of missiles. The new factory is expected to produce 80 to 100 BrahMos missiles per year.
