International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/chinas-military-shows-launch-of-yj-20-hypersonic-anti-ship-missile-for-1st-time---reports-1123378488.html
China's Military Shows Launch of YJ-20 Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile for 1st Time - Reports
China's Military Shows Launch of YJ-20 Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile for 1st Time - Reports
Sputnik International
China's military has released footage of the launch of a YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile from the Type 055 large destroyer Wuxi, the Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday.
2025-12-28T15:38+0000
2025-12-28T15:38+0000
military
china
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
missile
destroyer
launch
missile launch
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107802/73/1078027363_0:12:1704:971_1920x0_80_0_0_182c88fb7865792fe53e107cbe6475c5.png
In September, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the YJ-21 (YingJi-21) anti-ship ballistic missile and hypersonic anti-ship missiles, including the YingJi-19, YingJi-17 and YingJi-20, had been displayed at China's military parade. The parade crew also included a YingJi-15 missile. This is reportedly the first time that a YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile launch from a warship has been shown in an official media report. The YJ-20 missile was fired from one of the vertical launch system platforms located at the stern of the destroyer. The military used a cold-launch method to fire the missile, the newspaper reported. According to the official account run by the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the missile successfully destroyed its target.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/russia-china-hold-consultations-on-missile-aspects-of-strategic-stability-1123146838.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107802/73/1078027363_198:0:1506:981_1920x0_80_0_0_ec284f68aad34421ef8afa5a3bfa7db0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china's military, yj-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile, hypersonic anti-ship missile
china's military, yj-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile, hypersonic anti-ship missile

China's Military Shows Launch of YJ-20 Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile for 1st Time - Reports

15:38 GMT 28.12.2025
© Sputnik ScreenshotThe People's Liberation Army Navy commissioned its first Type 055 warship, Nanchang, on Sunday in Qingdao
The People's Liberation Army Navy commissioned its first Type 055 warship, Nanchang, on Sunday in Qingdao - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2025
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's military has released footage of the launch of a YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile from the Type 055 large destroyer Wuxi, the Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday.
In September, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the YJ-21 (YingJi-21) anti-ship ballistic missile and hypersonic anti-ship missiles, including the YingJi-19, YingJi-17 and YingJi-20, had been displayed at China's military parade. The parade crew also included a YingJi-15 missile.
This is reportedly the first time that a YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile launch from a warship has been shown in an official media report.
The YJ-20 missile was fired from one of the vertical launch system platforms located at the stern of the destroyer. The military used a cold-launch method to fire the missile, the newspaper reported. According to the official account run by the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the missile successfully destroyed its target.
Hoisting the Russian flag. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2025
World
Russia, China Hold Consultations on Missile Aspects of Strategic Stability
20 November, 14:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала