China's Military Shows Launch of YJ-20 Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile for 1st Time - Reports

China's military has released footage of the launch of a YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile from the Type 055 large destroyer Wuxi, the Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

In September, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the YJ-21 (YingJi-21) anti-ship ballistic missile and hypersonic anti-ship missiles, including the YingJi-19, YingJi-17 and YingJi-20, had been displayed at China's military parade. The parade crew also included a YingJi-15 missile. This is reportedly the first time that a YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile launch from a warship has been shown in an official media report. The YJ-20 missile was fired from one of the vertical launch system platforms located at the stern of the destroyer. The military used a cold-launch method to fire the missile, the newspaper reported. According to the official account run by the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the missile successfully destroyed its target.

