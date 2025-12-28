https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/russia-launches-2-satellites-into-orbit-to-build-3d-earth-model---roscosmos-1123378379.html

Russia Launches 2 Satellites Into Orbit to Build 3D Earth Model - Roscosmos

Russia Launches 2 Satellites Into Orbit to Build 3D Earth Model - Roscosmos

Two Aist-2T stereoscopic Earth observation satellites have separated from the Fregat upper stage following Sunday's launch from Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The Aist-2T satellites launched from Vostochny reached their target orbit and separated from the Fregat upper stage," the statement on Telegram read. The Aist-2T satellites are designed for stereoscopic imaging of Earth's surface and the creation of a 3D model of the planet. Among other devices to be launched into orbit are satellites from a number of Russian universities.

