Russia Launches 2 Satellites Into Orbit to Build 3D Earth Model - Roscosmos
Russia Launches 2 Satellites Into Orbit to Build 3D Earth Model - Roscosmos
Two Aist-2T stereoscopic Earth observation satellites have separated from the Fregat upper stage following Sunday's launch from Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
"The Aist-2T satellites launched from Vostochny reached their target orbit and separated from the Fregat upper stage," the statement on Telegram read. The Aist-2T satellites are designed for stereoscopic imaging of Earth's surface and the creation of a 3D model of the planet. Among other devices to be launched into orbit are satellites from a number of Russian universities.
Russia Launches 2 Satellites Into Orbit to Build 3D Earth Model - Roscosmos

15:34 GMT 28.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Aist-2T stereoscopic Earth observation satellites have separated from the Fregat upper stage following Sunday's launch from Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
"The Aist-2T satellites launched from Vostochny reached their target orbit and separated from the Fregat upper stage," the statement on Telegram read.
The Aist-2T satellites are designed for stereoscopic imaging of Earth's surface and the creation of a 3D model of the planet. Among other devices to be launched into orbit are satellites from a number of Russian universities.
