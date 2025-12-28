https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/us-replacing-ineffective-un-on-peacemaking---trump-1123378263.html

US Replacing Ineffective UN on Peacemaking - Trump

The United States is replacing the United Nations with settlement efforts, as this organization offers no help in peacemaking, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in PEACE, as per our recently agreed to original Treaty … perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations, which has been of very little assistance," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The UN did not help in resolving any conflict, including the one between Russia and Ukraine, he said.

