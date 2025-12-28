International
US Replacing Ineffective UN on Peacemaking - Trump
The United States is replacing the United Nations with settlement efforts, as this organization offers no help in peacemaking, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.
"I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in PEACE, as per our recently agreed to original Treaty … perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations, which has been of very little assistance," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The UN did not help in resolving any conflict, including the one between Russia and Ukraine, he said.
15:32 GMT 28.12.2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is replacing the United Nations with settlement efforts, as this organization offers no help in peacemaking, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.
"I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in PEACE, as per our recently agreed to original Treaty … perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations, which has been of very little assistance," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The UN did not help in resolving any conflict, including the one between Russia and Ukraine, he said.

"The United Nations must start getting active and involved in WORLD PEACE!" Trump said.

