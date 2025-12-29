https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/drone-attack-on-putins-residence-planned-by-forces-trying-to-torpedo-ukraine-peace-push-expert-1123384991.html

Drone Attack on Putin’s Residence Planned by Forces Trying to Torpedo Ukraine Peace Push: Expert

Drone Attack on Putin's Residence Planned by Forces Trying to Torpedo Ukraine Peace Push: Expert

“They do not consider it possible to step back and allow the situation on our border region to be stabilized. Therefore, they are making gradual attempts to torpedo the negotiation process,” military analyst Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik, commenting on the attack on Putin’s residence in Novgorod region by 91 drones Sunday night.

Naturally, these efforts serve to further “delegitimize” the Kiev regime, Stepanov said. They make it clear that Ukraine’s authorities are “war criminals and, more broadly speaking, international terrorists, who have neither the right to govern this territory nor the right to control the lives of its citizens.”Negotiating with such actors is “impossible, and does not fit into any normative framework of international relations,” the observer stressed.Stepanov expects a “maximum reduction” in US-Ukraine military-technical and intelligence cooperation, including for navigation and targeting systems, in the wake of Sunday’s attack.Same goes for Starlink, which could leave Ukraine’s military blind “within a few hours.”As far as Russia is concerned, Sunday night's attack on Putin's residence will "likely entail reclassifying" those held responsible "as terrorists, subject to capture or elimination," Stepanov believes.

