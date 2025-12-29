https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/drone-attack-on-putins-residence-planned-by-forces-trying-to-torpedo-ukraine-peace-push-expert-1123384991.html
Drone Attack on Putin’s Residence Planned by Forces Trying to Torpedo Ukraine Peace Push: Expert
"They do not consider it possible to step back and allow the situation on our border region to be stabilized. Therefore, they are making gradual attempts to torpedo the negotiation process," military analyst Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik, commenting on the attack on Putin's residence in Novgorod region by 91 drones Sunday night.
Naturally, these efforts serve to further "delegitimize" the Kiev regime, Stepanov said. They make it clear that Ukraine's authorities are "war criminals and, more broadly speaking, international terrorists, who have neither the right to govern this territory nor the right to control the lives of its citizens."Negotiating with such actors is "impossible, and does not fit into any normative framework of international relations," the observer stressed.Stepanov expects a "maximum reduction" in US-Ukraine military-technical and intelligence cooperation, including for navigation and targeting systems, in the wake of Sunday's attack.Same goes for Starlink, which could leave Ukraine's military blind "within a few hours."As far as Russia is concerned, Sunday night's attack on Putin's residence will "likely entail reclassifying" those held responsible "as terrorists, subject to capture or elimination," Stepanov believes.
“They do not consider it possible to step back and allow the situation on our border region to be stabilized. Therefore, they are making gradual attempts to torpedo the negotiation process,” military analyst Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik, commenting on the attack on Putin’s residence in Novgorod region by 91 drones Sunday night.
“We’ve seen this attitude in the openly-stated positions of key EU leaders. Now, we’re seeing it in the intentions of intelligence agencies, mostly likely British, who are clearly continuing to develop plans to launch terrorist strikes on strategically significant targets, to carry out targeted terrorist attacks against high-ranking Russian military personnel, de facto transforming the war into permanent proxy-hybrid mode using the tools of state terrorism,” Stepanov, an expert from the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, explained.
Naturally, these efforts serve to further “delegitimize” the Kiev regime, Stepanov said. They make it clear that Ukraine’s authorities are “war criminals and, more broadly speaking, international terrorists, who have neither the right to govern this territory nor the right to control the lives of its citizens.”
Negotiating with such actors is “impossible, and does not fit into any normative framework of international relations,” the observer stressed.
Stepanov expects a “maximum reduction” in US-Ukraine military-technical and intelligence cooperation, including for navigation and targeting systems, in the wake of Sunday’s attack.
If US statements “are backed by real will, it would be possible to remotely disable the control systems of virtually all weapons supplied through Western channels, including American ones, and to end the presence of US military specialists who, at certain stages, support the operation of both sophisticated Patriot air defense systems and long-range HIMARS tactical systems,” Stepanov said.
Same goes for Starlink, which could leave Ukraine’s military blind “within a few hours.”
As far as Russia is concerned, Sunday night's attack on Putin's residence will "likely entail reclassifying" those held responsible "as terrorists, subject to capture or elimination," Stepanov believes.