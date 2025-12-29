https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/trump-was-shocked-and-outraged-by-ukraines-attempt-to-attack-putins-residence--presidential-aide-1123384448.html

Trump Shocked and Outraged by Ukraine’s Attempt to Attack Putin's Residence – Presidential Aide

US President Donald Trump was shocked and outraged by the attempt to attack the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"US President was shocked by this news, literally outraged, saying he could never have imagined such crazy actions," he told journalists.Other statements by Yuri Ushakov:

