Trump Shocked and Outraged by Ukraine’s Attempt to Attack Putin's Residence – Presidential Aide
US President Donald Trump was shocked and outraged by the attempt to attack the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"US President was shocked by this news, literally outraged, saying he could never have imagined such crazy actions," he told journalists.
Other statements by Yuri Ushakov:
Trump Shocked and Outraged by Ukraine’s Attempt to Attack Putin's Residence – Presidential Aide
16:20 GMT 29.12.2025 (Updated: 16:45 GMT 29.12.2025)
US President Donald Trump was shocked and outraged by the attempt to attack the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"US President was shocked by this news, literally outraged, saying he could never have imagined such crazy actions," he told journalists.
Other statements by Yuri Ushakov:
Trump and his key advisors informed Putin about negotiations with the Ukrainian side
In a conversation with Trump, Putin emphasized that Russia is determined to work closely and productively with the US to find peace
Trump informed Putin about some of the results achieved by Zelensky's team
Trump told Putin that Ukraine has been advised not to seek a break but to focus on reaching a comprehensive agreement
Key US advisors were present during the conversation between Trump and Putin
Trump told Putin that, thankfully, Zelensky was not given "Tomahawks"