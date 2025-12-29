International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/not-a-ceasefire---trump-understands-russias-position-1123380077.html
'Not a Ceasefire' - Trump Understands Russia's Position
'Not a Ceasefire' - Trump Understands Russia's Position
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump stated that he understood Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on rejecting a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict as a prerequisite for a peace deal.
2025-12-29T04:48+0000
2025-12-29T04:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
ceasefire
talks
peace talks
peace deal
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380202_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c100d14b9d1f8639b1af8373b5fa62.jpg
"That's one of the points that we're working on right now. No, not a ceasefire. He [Putin] feels that, look, they're fighting, and to stop, and then if they have to start again, which is a possibility, he doesn't want to be in that position. I understand that position," Trump told reporters on Sunday following his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, Trump noted that the parties are discussing other ways to "get around that" issue of the ceasefire in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380202_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44e9abe192f9ceed47f902ecde4af928.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ceasefire, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition, ceasefire deal, peace deal, peace treaty, security guarantees, nato's war, nato's proxy war, trump-zelensky meeting, trump-zelenskyy meeting, trump-zelensky talks
ceasefire, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition, ceasefire deal, peace deal, peace treaty, security guarantees, nato's war, nato's proxy war, trump-zelensky meeting, trump-zelenskyy meeting, trump-zelensky talks

'Not a Ceasefire' - Trump Understands Russia's Position

04:48 GMT 29.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump stated that he understood Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on rejecting a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict as a prerequisite for a peace deal.
"That's one of the points that we're working on right now. No, not a ceasefire. He [Putin] feels that, look, they're fighting, and to stop, and then if they have to start again, which is a possibility, he doesn't want to be in that position. I understand that position," Trump told reporters on Sunday following his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.
At the same time, Trump noted that the parties are discussing other ways to "get around that" issue of the ceasefire in Ukraine.
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September, 09:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала