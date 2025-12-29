https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/not-a-ceasefire---trump-understands-russias-position-1123380077.html
'Not a Ceasefire' - Trump Understands Russia's Position
'Not a Ceasefire' - Trump Understands Russia's Position
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump stated that he understood Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on rejecting a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict as a prerequisite for a peace deal.
2025-12-29T04:48+0000
2025-12-29T04:48+0000
2025-12-29T04:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
ceasefire
talks
peace talks
peace deal
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380202_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c100d14b9d1f8639b1af8373b5fa62.jpg
"That's one of the points that we're working on right now. No, not a ceasefire. He [Putin] feels that, look, they're fighting, and to stop, and then if they have to start again, which is a possibility, he doesn't want to be in that position. I understand that position," Trump told reporters on Sunday following his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, Trump noted that the parties are discussing other ways to "get around that" issue of the ceasefire in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380202_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44e9abe192f9ceed47f902ecde4af928.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ceasefire, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition, ceasefire deal, peace deal, peace treaty, security guarantees, nato's war, nato's proxy war, trump-zelensky meeting, trump-zelenskyy meeting, trump-zelensky talks
ceasefire, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition, ceasefire deal, peace deal, peace treaty, security guarantees, nato's war, nato's proxy war, trump-zelensky meeting, trump-zelenskyy meeting, trump-zelensky talks
'Not a Ceasefire' - Trump Understands Russia's Position
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump stated that he understood Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on rejecting a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict as a prerequisite for a peace deal.
"That's one of the points that we're working on right now. No, not a ceasefire. He [Putin] feels that, look, they're fighting, and to stop, and then if they have to start again, which is a possibility, he doesn't want to be in that position. I understand that position," Trump told reporters on Sunday following his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.
At the same time, Trump noted that the parties are discussing other ways to "get around that" issue of the ceasefire in Ukraine.