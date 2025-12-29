https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/not-a-ceasefire---trump-understands-russias-position-1123380077.html

'Not a Ceasefire' - Trump Understands Russia's Position

'Not a Ceasefire' - Trump Understands Russia's Position

US President Donald Trump stated that he understood Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on rejecting a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict as a prerequisite for a peace deal.

"That's one of the points that we're working on right now. No, not a ceasefire. He [Putin] feels that, look, they're fighting, and to stop, and then if they have to start again, which is a possibility, he doesn't want to be in that position. I understand that position," Trump told reporters on Sunday following his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, Trump noted that the parties are discussing other ways to "get around that" issue of the ceasefire in Ukraine.

