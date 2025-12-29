https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/resuming-trade-with-russia-to-open-great-opportunities-for-both-countries---trump-1123380415.html

Resuming Trade With Russia to Open Great Opportunities for Both Countries - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago that restarting trade with Russia could be highly advantageous for both nations, and he also expressed regret that Washington and Moscow were not able to have normal trade relations before.

"We [the US and Russia] weren't able to trade very much or any of that, which was a shame, because, you know, a lot of success could have been had by trading with Russia. They have great land, great minerals, and other things, and we have things that they want very badly," Trump said on Sunday following his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

