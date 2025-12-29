https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/resuming-trade-with-russia-to-open-great-opportunities-for-both-countries---trump-1123380415.html
Resuming Trade With Russia to Open Great Opportunities for Both Countries - Trump
Resuming Trade With Russia to Open Great Opportunities for Both Countries - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago that restarting trade with Russia could be highly advantageous for both nations, and he also expressed regret that Washington and Moscow were not able to have normal trade relations before.
2025-12-29T04:54+0000
2025-12-29T04:54+0000
2025-12-29T04:54+0000
economy
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
russia
mar-a-lago
trade ties
sanctions
russian economy under sanctions
us sanctions
western sanctions against russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_0:153:3072:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_605a7a5ac215279bd8fb936537ab10cf.jpg
"We [the US and Russia] weren't able to trade very much or any of that, which was a shame, because, you know, a lot of success could have been had by trading with Russia. They have great land, great minerals, and other things, and we have things that they want very badly," Trump said on Sunday following his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
russia
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c654b0cf2ecaff669e0e62b55a0762e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-us trade, trade deal, us-russia trade, trade ties, trade relations, russia-us relations, us sanctions, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, trump-putin talks, putin-trump talks, sanctions against russia, destroy russia, pressure putin, nato's proxy war, proxy war
russia-us trade, trade deal, us-russia trade, trade ties, trade relations, russia-us relations, us sanctions, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, trump-putin talks, putin-trump talks, sanctions against russia, destroy russia, pressure putin, nato's proxy war, proxy war
Resuming Trade With Russia to Open Great Opportunities for Both Countries - Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago that restarting trade with Russia could be highly advantageous for both nations, and he also expressed regret that Washington and Moscow were not able to have normal trade relations before.
"We [the US and Russia] weren't able to trade very much or any of that, which was a shame, because, you know, a lot of success could have been had by trading with Russia. They have great land, great minerals, and other things, and we have things that they want very badly," Trump said on Sunday following his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.