https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/russian-forces-liberate-dibrova-settlement-in-donbass---mod-1123381879.html

Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donbass - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donbass - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Dibrova in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2025-12-29T10:03+0000

2025-12-29T10:03+0000

2025-12-29T10:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donbass

russian defense ministry

donetsk

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120606715_0:115:2860:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_0290b4582507df91b4ca962aaa4ab56d.jpg

"Units of Battlegroup Zapad have completed the liberation of the village of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 495 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 205 military personnel in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry added.Russian air defense systems have shot down two Grom operational-tactical missiles and 140 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the statement also said.

russia

donbass

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry, have taken control