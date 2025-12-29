International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donbass - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donbass - MoD
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Dibrova in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Zapad have completed the liberation of the village of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 495 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 205 military personnel in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry added.Russian air defense systems have shot down two Grom operational-tactical missiles and 140 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the statement also said.
Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donbass - MoD

10:03 GMT 29.12.2025
Russian servicemen in combat action in special military operation zone
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Dibrova in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Zapad have completed the liberation of the village of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 495 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to more than 495 servicepeople," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 205 military personnel in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry added.
Russian air defense systems have shot down two Grom operational-tactical missiles and 140 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the statement also said.
