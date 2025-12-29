https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/trump-has-concluded-positive-call-with-putin-about-ukraine---white-house-1123384299.html

Trump Has Concluded Positive Call With Putin About Ukraine - White House

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a "positive call" regarding the peace settlement in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

"President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine," Leavitt said via X.On Sunday, Trump met Volodymyr Zelensky at his residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. After their bilateral talks, Trump and Zelensky joined a telephone conversation with European leaders. Before meeting Zelensky, Trump said he had a good and very productive phone call with Putin.

