Trump Has Concluded Positive Call With Putin About Ukraine - White House
Trump Has Concluded Positive Call With Putin About Ukraine - White House
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a "positive call" regarding the peace settlement in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
"President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine," Leavitt said via X.On Sunday, Trump met Volodymyr Zelensky at his residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. After their bilateral talks, Trump and Zelensky joined a telephone conversation with European leaders. Before meeting Zelensky, Trump said he had a good and very productive phone call with Putin.
Trump Has Concluded Positive Call With Putin About Ukraine - White House

16:03 GMT 29.12.2025 (Updated: 16:05 GMT 29.12.2025)
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a "positive call" regarding the peace settlement in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
"President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine," Leavitt said via X.
On Sunday, Trump met Volodymyr Zelensky at his residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. After their bilateral talks, Trump and Zelensky joined a telephone conversation with European leaders. Before meeting Zelensky, Trump said he had a good and very productive phone call with Putin.
