Moscow will receive information about the results of the talks in Florida between Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump after a new conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US leader, Moscow cannot assess them yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We do not know how they went, so we cannot assess ... Following these conversations, the two presidents, I mean the Russian president and the US president, agreed to call again. That is when we will get the information," Peskov told reporters. Commenting on when Putin and Trump will have a telephone conversation following the Florida meeting, the official said that it will take place in the very near future, adding that during the latest phone conversation, the Russian and US leaders did not discuss a truce on January 7. Additionally, Peskov said that the Kremlin agrees with Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine has become much closer.On Sunday, Trump met with Zelensky in Florida. After the bilateral talks, they had a telephone conversation with European leaders. Prior to the meeting with Zelensky, Trump said that he had a good and very productive telephone conversation with Putin. There is no talk of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky right now, Peskov added.Next Elections to Be Difficult for EU LeadersThe next elections will be difficult for the European Union leaders, it is obvious, Dmitry Peskov said.There is growing discontent in the EU as more and more of their leaders are eager to continue the war and are reaching into the pockets of taxpayers, the spokesman also said.However, EU citizens will have to put up with the leaders they elected until the new elections, Peskov added.

