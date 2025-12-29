https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/ukraine-launched-drone-attack-on-putins-residence-on-december-29---lavrov--1123383941.html

Ukraine Launched Drone Attack on Putin's Residence on December 29 - Lavrov

The Kiev regime attempted to attack the residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. 29.12.2025, Sputnik International

"On the night of December 28 to 29, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range UAVs on the state residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod region," Lavrov told journalists.

