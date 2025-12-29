https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/ukraine-launched-drone-attack-on-putins-residence-on-december-29---lavrov--1123383941.html
Ukraine Launched Drone Attack on Putin's Residence on December 29 - Lavrov
The Kiev regime attempted to attack the residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. 29.12.2025, Sputnik International
"On the night of December 28 to 29, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range UAVs on the state residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod region," Lavrov told journalists.
Ukraine Launched Drone Attack on Putin's Residence on December 29 - Lavrov
15:17 GMT 29.12.2025 (Updated: 15:22 GMT 29.12.2025)
Being updated
The Kiev regime attempted to attack the residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
