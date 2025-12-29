https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/un-barely-involved-in-settlement-of-most-world-conflicts-must-regain-this-role---grossi-1123381106.html

UN Must Reclaim Its Role as Global Peacemaker - IAEA Chief Grossi

The UN is barely involved in resolving most of the world's conflicts today and must regain this role, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General and candidate for the post of the UN head Rafael Grossi said.

The United Nations has become "barely involved" in resolving the world's conflicts and must urgently reclaim this role, argued Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA and candidate to lead the UN.The UN is not helping in the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said earlier.The United Nations is facing a severe financial crisis caused by unpaid contributions from several member states. The largest contributor—and consequently, the largest debtor—is the United States, which currently owes more than $3 billion. In response to this shortfall, the UN has begun laying off staff and cutting critical humanitarian programs. Austerity measures have also reached its headquarters: cafeteria prices have increased, and some dining facilities have been shut down entirely.

