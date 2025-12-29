International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/un-barely-involved-in-settlement-of-most-world-conflicts-must-regain-this-role---grossi-1123381106.html
UN Must Reclaim Its Role as Global Peacemaker - IAEA Chief Grossi
UN Must Reclaim Its Role as Global Peacemaker - IAEA Chief Grossi
Sputnik International
The UN is barely involved in resolving most of the world's conflicts today and must regain this role, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General and candidate for the post of the UN head Rafael Grossi said.
2025-12-29T06:00+0000
2025-12-29T06:50+0000
world
donald trump
sudan
ukraine
the united nations (un)
thailand
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122872619_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_40967e94f745c6202fe810e9501678ea.jpg
The United Nations has become "barely involved" in resolving the world's conflicts and must urgently reclaim this role, argued Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA and candidate to lead the UN.The UN is not helping in the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said earlier.The United Nations is facing a severe financial crisis caused by unpaid contributions from several member states. The largest contributor—and consequently, the largest debtor—is the United States, which currently owes more than $3 billion. In response to this shortfall, the UN has begun laying off staff and cutting critical humanitarian programs. Austerity measures have also reached its headquarters: cafeteria prices have increased, and some dining facilities have been shut down entirely.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/us-replacing-ineffective-un-on-peacemaking---trump-1123378263.html
sudan
ukraine
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122872619_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_640064b3240daffa3d392f1bfa7378df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the un is barely involved in resolving most of the world's conflicts today and must regain this role, the international atomic energy agency (iaea) director general and candidate for the post of the un head rafael grossi said.
the un is barely involved in resolving most of the world's conflicts today and must regain this role, the international atomic energy agency (iaea) director general and candidate for the post of the un head rafael grossi said.

UN Must Reclaim Its Role as Global Peacemaker - IAEA Chief Grossi

06:00 GMT 29.12.2025 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 29.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Igor Naimushin / Go to the mediabankMeeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) as part of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) as part of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Naimushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The UN is experiencing a financial crisis due to unpaid contributions from several countries, including the largest contributor and, by extension, the largest debtor - the US, which owes over $3 billion.
The United Nations has become "barely involved" in resolving the world's conflicts and must urgently reclaim this role, argued Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA and candidate to lead the UN.
"If you look now at most of the conflicts in the world, you will see one thing — the UN is not there. And I am thinking from Sudan to Thailand, Cambodia. You can do a line in the map and go through Europe and Ukraine and Russia and go in the subcontinent and to these places. And I think this can change. This can change. It has been done here, it can be done there. It is a matter of engagement, trust, very important," Grossi said.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2025
World
US Replacing Ineffective UN on Peacemaking - Trump
Yesterday, 15:32 GMT
The UN is not helping in the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said earlier.
The United Nations is facing a severe financial crisis caused by unpaid contributions from several member states. The largest contributor—and consequently, the largest debtor—is the United States, which currently owes more than $3 billion. In response to this shortfall, the UN has begun laying off staff and cutting critical humanitarian programs. Austerity measures have also reached its headquarters: cafeteria prices have increased, and some dining facilities have been shut down entirely.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала