Attack on Putin's Residence Confirms Ukraine's Terrorist Nature - Lavrov
Attack on Putin's Residence Confirms Ukraine's Terrorist Nature - Lavrov

13:25 GMT 30.12.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev's attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence once again confirmed the terrorist nature of the group of individuals illegally holding power in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"What happened once again confirmed the terrorist nature of the group of individuals illegally holding power in Kiev. Under their direct orders, passenger train bombings, numerous attacks against purely civilian targets, and the murders of journalists, politicians, and public figures have previously been carried out in Russia," Lavrov said in a statement.
Moscow is grateful to its foreign friends and partners who condemned Kiev's attack on Putin's residence, Lavrov said.
Success in Ukraine crisis resolution is impossible without ending Kiev's criminal policies, Lavrov said, adding that Europe's main goal is to preserve the Kiev regime in order to prepare new aggression against Russia.
President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Russian Security Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2025
World
World Leaders Condemn Ukrainian Attack on Putin’s Residence
07:46 GMT
