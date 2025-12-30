World Leaders Condemn Ukrainian Attack on Putin’s Residence
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Russian Security Council
© Sputnik / POOL/
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine had launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod Region.
Following the attack on Putin's residence carried out by Ukraine, global leaders have condemned the Ukrainian assault.
Pakistan
Pakistan believes that the attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence poses a serious threat to peace, security and stability, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.
"Pakistan condemns the reported targeting of the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. Such a heinous act constitutes a grave threat to peace, security, and stability, particularly at a time when efforts aimed at peace are underway. Pakistan expresses its solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, and with the government and people of Russia. We reiterate our firm rejection of all forms of violence and acts intended to undermine security and threaten peace," Sharif wrote on X.
Nicaragua
The Nicaraguan government sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing solidarity following the drone attack on the presidential residence.
"We recognize the efforts of the Russian Federation, under your [Putin's] leadership, to ensure that through dialogue and negotiations, the peace we need becomes a reality. Go ahead, President Putin, your struggle for peace is recognized and supported by the peoples of the world," the letter, signed by the Nicaraguan president, read.
UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned the attempted attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, carried out by Kiev using a drone on the night of December 29, calling it a "despicable act," the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on its website.
"The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability," the ministry said in a statement.
The Foreign Ministry "affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia" and reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.
India
India is deeply concerned about reports of the attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
"Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them," Modi wrote on X.
China
Beijing calls on all sides of the Ukrainian crisis not to allow escalation and provocations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday, commenting on Kiev's attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence.
"We call on all parties concerned to adhere to three principles: to prevent the spread of conflict, to avoid escalation of hostilities, and to refrain from provocations in order to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for a political settlement of the crisis," Lin told reporters.
Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the spokesman added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod Region using 91 drones overnight from December 28 to 29. Despite the attack, Russia does not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States, Lavrov said. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko added that Russia will respond in kind to the Ukrainian attack.