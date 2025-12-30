https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/world-leaders-condemn-ukrainian-attack-on-putins-residence-1123387960.html

World Leaders Condemn Ukrainian Attack on Putin’s Residence

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Kiev had launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod Region.

Following the attack on Putin's residence carried out by Ukraine, global leaders have condemned the Ukrainian assault.PakistanPakistan believes that the attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence poses a serious threat to peace, security and stability, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.NicaraguaThe Nicaraguan government sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing solidarity following the drone attack on the presidential residence.UAEThe United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned the attempted attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, carried out by Kiev using a drone on the night of December 29, calling it a "despicable act," the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on its website.The Foreign Ministry "affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia" and reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.IndiaIndia is deeply concerned about reports of the attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.ChinaBeijing calls on all sides of the Ukrainian crisis not to allow escalation and provocations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday, commenting on Kiev's attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence.Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the spokesman added.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod Region using 91 drones overnight from December 28 to 29. Despite the attack, Russia does not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States, Lavrov said. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko added that Russia will respond in kind to the Ukrainian attack.

