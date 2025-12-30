https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/european-hawks-backing-zelensky-dont-realize-how-dangerous-hes-become---expert-1123389051.html

European Hawks Backing Zelensky Don’t Realize How Dangerous He's Become - Expert

“The Europeans are behaving in an extremely irrational manner,” prolific Iranian-American international affairs analyst Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik, commenting on Sunday’s drone attack on Putin’s residence in Novgorod region.

Not ruling out that European or British intelligence was involved in the provocation, Marandi said “it’s not clear if they really recognize the danger” it “can create for Europe and beyond.”The drone provocation “strengthens” Russia’s position, both at the negotiating table, and in terms of giving Moscow “a legitimate reason to strike back at Zelensky himself,” Marandi added.“I think that in general, the regime in Kiev is not very rational. It’s not making decisions based on thought. And that is why it’s only making things worse for itself,” Marandi summed up.

