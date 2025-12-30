https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/european-hawks-backing-zelensky-dont-realize-how-dangerous-hes-become---expert-1123389051.html
European Hawks Backing Zelensky Don’t Realize How Dangerous He's Become - Expert
European Hawks Backing Zelensky Don’t Realize How Dangerous He's Become - Expert
Sputnik International
“The Europeans are behaving in an extremely irrational manner,” prolific Iranian-American international affairs analyst Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik, commenting on Sunday’s drone attack on Putin’s residence in Novgorod region.
2025-12-30T13:15+0000
2025-12-30T13:15+0000
2025-12-30T13:15+0000
analysis
mohammad marandi
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
drone
provocation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123389228_236:0:1592:763_1920x0_80_0_0_3711c50edbf390d35decbf21efd8fa35.jpg
Not ruling out that European or British intelligence was involved in the provocation, Marandi said “it’s not clear if they really recognize the danger” it “can create for Europe and beyond.”The drone provocation “strengthens” Russia’s position, both at the negotiating table, and in terms of giving Moscow “a legitimate reason to strike back at Zelensky himself,” Marandi added.“I think that in general, the regime in Kiev is not very rational. It’s not making decisions based on thought. And that is why it’s only making things worse for itself,” Marandi summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/ukraines-attack-on-putins-residence-a-terrorist-act-meant-to-disrupt-negotiations---kremlin-1123388297.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123389228_405:0:1422:763_1920x0_80_0_0_85f510a41fc26dbf58028e1beaabaf5b.jpg
Seyed Mohammad Marandi
Sputnik International
Seyed Mohammad Marandi
2025-12-30T13:15+0000
true
PT0M41S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
why did ukraine attack putin with drones, how will russia respond to putin drone attack
why did ukraine attack putin with drones, how will russia respond to putin drone attack
European Hawks Backing Zelensky Don’t Realize How Dangerous He's Become - Expert
“The Europeans are behaving in an extremely irrational manner,” prolific Iranian-American international affairs analyst Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik, commenting on Sunday’s drone attack on Putin’s residence in Novgorod region.
Not ruling out that European or British intelligence was involved in the provocation, Marandi said “it’s not clear if they really recognize the danger” it “can create for Europe and beyond.”
European powers “seem hell-bent on escalation,” even as Ukraine teeters on defeat, and the situation in their home countries grows increasingly dim. “They’re very unpopular. Their economies are floundering, and people don’t want war,” the observer emphasized.
The drone provocation “strengthens” Russia’s position, both at the negotiating table, and in terms of giving Moscow “a legitimate reason to strike back at Zelensky himself,” Marandi added.
The attack “strengthens the hand of the Russian government. The Ukrainian regime has crossed a red line. This is something that the Israeli regime often does. It attacks the heads of states or leaders. And this is not something that’s acceptable to the world. We’ve already seen condemnation from major powers across the globe. It’s going to make things only more difficult for Zelensky,” the observer said.
“I think that in general, the regime in Kiev is not very rational. It’s not making decisions based on thought. And that is why it’s only making things worse for itself,” Marandi summed up.