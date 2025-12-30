https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/ukraines-attack-on-putins-residence-a-terrorist-act-meant-to-disrupt-negotiations---kremlin-1123388297.html

Kremlin Slams Ukraine's Attack on Putin’s Residence as Terrorist Act to Derail Talks

Kremlin Slams Ukraine's Attack on Putin’s Residence as Terrorist Act to Derail Talks

Sputnik International

Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov called Kiev's attempt to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence a terrorist act aimed at disrupting the negotiation process.

2025-12-30T09:38+0000

2025-12-30T09:38+0000

2025-12-30T09:57+0000

world

dmitry peskov

ukraine

russia

attack

terrorist attack

drone attack

kiev

vladimir putin

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg

"Indeed, this is a terrorist act aimed at disrupting the negotiation process, directed not only against president Putin personally, but here I would like to recall Zelensky's Christmas address and the words he spoke to Putin," Peskov told reporters.Statements denying Kiev's attack on the presidential residence in the Novgorod Region are insane, the official said, adding that a massive drone raid was neutralized thanks to the work of air defense systems."And I know that, naturally, we see that Zelenskyy himself is trying to deny this, and many Western media outlets, playing along with the Kiev regime, are starting to spread the theme that this did not happen," Peskov told reporters when asked if there was physical evidence of an attack and whether Russia was ready to present it.Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the attack on the residence, noted that it was a massive drone strike that was intercepted thanks to the effective operation of air defense systems.Kiev's terrorist act in the form of an attempt to attack Putin's residence is also directed against US President Donald Trump and his efforts to help resolve the conflict, the official said.Russia is not withdrawing from the negotiation process on Ukraine and will continue its dialogue primarily with the United States, Peskov said.The diplomatic consequences of Kiev's terrorist attacks will include a toughening of Russia's negotiating position, Dmitry Peskov said."You know that the diplomatic consequences of these actions by the regime will be a toughening of the Russian Federation's negotiating position," Peskov told reporters.At the same time, Russia has no intention of making public the issue of toughening its negotiating position, the spokesman added.Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump maintain a trusting dialogue and continue it despite provocations from Kiev, Peskov said."But the presidents maintain the trusting nature of their dialogue and continue it. Such provocations, such acts of state terrorism, are not capable of undermining this level of trusting dialogue between the two presidents," Peskov told reporters.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Kiev had launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod Region using 91 drones overnight from December 28 to 29. Russia does not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States despite the attack, Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/world-leaders-condemn-ukrainian-attack-on-putins-residence-1123387960.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

novgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president's press secretary dmitry peskov, ukraine's attack on putin's residence, terrorist act meant to disrupt negotiations