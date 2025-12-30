International
Russia Calls for End to Escalation Around Iran, Its Nuclear Program – Moscow
Russia Calls for End to Escalation Around Iran, Its Nuclear Program – Moscow
Russia is calling on "hotheads" to refrain from escalating tensions around Iran and its nuclear program, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said
"We call on hotheads to recognize the full perniciousness of their destructive course, to refrain from escalating tensions around Iran and its nuclear program, and not to repeat the fatal mistakes they made in June 2025, which led to the serious undermining of the IAEA's verification activities in Iran," Zakharova said in a statement. Israel's threats to strike Iran have a detrimental effect on the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, Zakharova added.
russia, iran, escalation, iran's nuclear program
russia, iran, escalation, iran's nuclear program

Russia Calls for End to Escalation Around Iran, Its Nuclear Program – Moscow

18:50 GMT 30.12.2025 (Updated: 18:51 GMT 30.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is calling on "hotheads" to refrain from escalating tensions around Iran and its nuclear program, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We call on hotheads to recognize the full perniciousness of their destructive course, to refrain from escalating tensions around Iran and its nuclear program, and not to repeat the fatal mistakes they made in June 2025, which led to the serious undermining of the IAEA's verification activities in Iran," Zakharova said in a statement.
Israel's threats to strike Iran have a detrimental effect on the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, Zakharova added.
