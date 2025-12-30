https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/russia-calls-for-end-to-escalation-around-iran-its-nuclear-program--moscow-1123390879.html
Russia Calls for End to Escalation Around Iran, Its Nuclear Program – Moscow
Russia Calls for End to Escalation Around Iran, Its Nuclear Program – Moscow
Sputnik International
Russia is calling on "hotheads" to refrain from escalating tensions around Iran and its nuclear program, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said
2025-12-30T18:50+0000
2025-12-30T18:50+0000
2025-12-30T18:51+0000
world
russia
israel
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
maria zakharova
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ee7d062116314d2d60a480a7ca9643.jpg
"We call on hotheads to recognize the full perniciousness of their destructive course, to refrain from escalating tensions around Iran and its nuclear program, and not to repeat the fatal mistakes they made in June 2025, which led to the serious undermining of the IAEA's verification activities in Iran," Zakharova said in a statement. Israel's threats to strike Iran have a detrimental effect on the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, Zakharova added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/russia-ready-to-help-iran-find-solutions-to-nuclear-program-crisis---lavrov-1123313274.html
russia
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f334b7fc356fecbdc98d68b0ebd617f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, iran, escalation, iran's nuclear program
russia, iran, escalation, iran's nuclear program
Russia Calls for End to Escalation Around Iran, Its Nuclear Program – Moscow
18:50 GMT 30.12.2025 (Updated: 18:51 GMT 30.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is calling on "hotheads" to refrain from escalating tensions around Iran and its nuclear program, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We call on hotheads to recognize the full perniciousness of their destructive course, to refrain from escalating tensions around Iran and its nuclear program, and not to repeat the fatal mistakes they made in June 2025, which led to the serious undermining of the IAEA's verification activities in Iran," Zakharova said in a statement.
Israel's threats to strike Iran have a detrimental effect on the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, Zakharova added.