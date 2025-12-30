https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/saudi-arabia-ends-military-operation-in-eastern-yemen-1123387753.html

Saudi Arabia Ends Military Operation in Eastern Yemen

The Saudi-led Arab coalition announced the end of its military operation in the port of Al Mukalla in eastern Yemen after strikes on military cargo destined for the Southern Transitional Council forces.

"The limited military operation in the port of Al Mukalla has been completed, and port operations have returned to normal," the Saudi-led coalition was quoted by the SPA news agency as saying. There were no casualties or collateral damage as a result of the operation, the statement added. Earlier in the day, the coalition said it was conducting an operation in the port of the administrative center of the eastern province of Hadhramaut, the city of Al Mukalla, warning civilians to leave the port. The coalition later revealed that it had struck military cargo delivered on two ships from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to southern separatist forces that had seized power in Yemen's strategically important eastern provinces. A Yemeni government source previously told Sputnik that Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) head Rashad Al-Alimi visited Saudi Arabia to discuss the military escalation in his country's east, following the takeover of government institutions and the airport in the Hadhramaut province by separatists from the Southern Transitional Council in a conflict with local tribes over oil. Earlier in December, southern separatist-aligned forces took control of oil fields in Al Masilah, owned by PetroMasila, following clashes with units of the Hadhramaut Tribal Alliance stationed there for over a year, resulting in 12 casualties, killed and injured, on both sides, a source in the local government said. This forced the oil company, which currently produces 85,000-90,000 barrels per day, to halt production.

