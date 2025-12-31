https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/eu-lawmaker-questions-western-involvement-in-attack-on-putins-residence-1123397245.html

EU Lawmaker Questions Western Involvement in Attack on Putin's Residence

EU Lawmaker Questions Western Involvement in Attack on Putin's Residence

Sputnik International

After Ukraine's attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, questions arise about Western countries' involvement in such operations, European Parliament lawmaker from Luxembourg Fernand Kartheiser told RIA Novosti.

2025-12-31T15:17+0000

2025-12-31T15:17+0000

2025-12-31T15:41+0000

world

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

european parliament

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899180_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5dbee265360d1833499b280f7fee6f.jpg

Such an action was "ill-considered" because "it could lead to adverse consequences for Ukraine both in relation to Russian military objectives and for its reputation at the international level," Kartheiser said. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that overnight from December 28 to 29, Kiev had launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in Russia's Novgorod Region using 91 drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/destruction-of-ukrainian-drones-targeting-putins-residence-1123396331.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, west, eu, europe, drones, attack, residence