World
EU Lawmaker Questions Western Involvement in Attack on Putin's Residence
EU Lawmaker Questions Western Involvement in Attack on Putin's Residence
After Ukraine's attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, questions arise about Western countries' involvement in such operations, European Parliament lawmaker from Luxembourg Fernand Kartheiser told RIA Novosti.
2025-12-31T15:17+0000
2025-12-31T15:41+0000
Such an action was "ill-considered" because "it could lead to adverse consequences for Ukraine both in relation to Russian military objectives and for its reputation at the international level," Kartheiser said. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that overnight from December 28 to 29, Kiev had launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in Russia's Novgorod Region using 91 drones.
2025
News
31.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - After Ukraine's attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, questions arise about Western countries' involvement in such operations, European Parliament lawmaker from Luxembourg Fernand Kartheiser told Sputnik.
Such an action was "ill-considered" because "it could lead to adverse consequences for Ukraine both in relation to Russian military objectives and for its reputation at the international level," Kartheiser said.
"Secondly, the question arises whether any Western state or Western structures helped Ukraine in carrying out such an operation, for example, by providing flight coordinates. The answer to this question could sow discord in the camp of Ukraine's allies," Kartheiser said.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that overnight from December 28 to 29, Kiev had launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in Russia's Novgorod Region using 91 drones.
Destruction of Ukrainian Drones Targeting Putin's Residence
