Hungary Won’t Be Dragged by EU Into the Ukrainian Conflict - Orban

Hungary Won't Be Dragged by EU Into the Ukrainian Conflict - Orban

Hungary is strong enough to, if necessary, resist the pressure from the European Union and even the rest of the Western world, PM Viktor Orban has said.

He noted that, before Trump’s reelection, Hungary had to stand up not just to the EU leaders but to the Biden administration as well.

