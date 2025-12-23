https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/orban-expects-number-of-opponents-of-ukraine-conflict-to-grow-in-western-europe-1123350613.html

Orban Expects Number of Opponents of Ukraine Conflict to Grow in Western Europe

Orban Expects Number of Opponents of Ukraine Conflict to Grow in Western Europe

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he expects a change in public opinion in Western European countries and an increase in the number of opponents of the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine after the European Union decided to take out a loan in favor of Kiev.

2025-12-23T13:00+0000

2025-12-23T13:00+0000

2025-12-23T13:02+0000

world

viktor orban

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

hungary

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122811952_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8841378c5cbb7839bd32afd5df53fd1.jpg

Last Friday, EU Council President Antonio Costa said that the EU would provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, based on the EU budget and potentially repayable using frozen Russian assets. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic declined to participate in guaranteeing the EU's loan to Ukraine. The commitment of all EU countries, except Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, to take out a common loan for Ukraine and repay it could lead to a turning point in public opinion in Western European countries, the prime minister said. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.Russian President Vladimir Putin called the idea of seizing Russian assets robbery and warned that it would erode confidence in the eurozone.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/eu-unity-shrivels-as-ukraine-funding-plan-using-stolen-russian-assets-goes-belly-up-1123349085.html

ukraine

russia

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

orban, hungary, ukraine, eu