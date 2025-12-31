https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/lukashenko-condemns-ukraines-reckless-attack-on-putins-residence-1123397589.html
Lukashenko Condemns Ukraine's 'Reckless Attack' on Putin's Residence
A telephone conversation took place between Vladimir Putin and the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.
During the phone call, the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, strongly condemned the reckless attack by Ukrainian drones on the residence of the President of Russia in the Novgorod region.It was emphasized that this cynical provocation occurred against the backdrop of ongoing Russian-American contacts aimed at peacefully resolving the crisis in UkraineAfter discussing the situation, the heads of state exchanged warm New Year greetings and expressed their best wishes to the brotherly peoples of the two countries.
