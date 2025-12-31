International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/lukashenko-condemns-ukraines-reckless-attack-on-putins-residence-1123397589.html
Lukashenko Condemns Ukraine's 'Reckless Attack' on Putin's Residence
Lukashenko Condemns Ukraine's 'Reckless Attack' on Putin's Residence
Sputnik International
A telephone conversation took place between Vladimir Putin and the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.
2025-12-31T17:00+0000
2025-12-31T17:00+0000
world
russia
belarus
alexander lukashenko
vladimir putin
phone conversation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/06/1121109877_0:0:3099:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_395653388ddea155a71019f075bb53aa.jpg
During the phone call, the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, strongly condemned the reckless attack by Ukrainian drones on the residence of the President of Russia in the Novgorod region.It was emphasized that this cynical provocation occurred against the backdrop of ongoing Russian-American contacts aimed at peacefully resolving the crisis in UkraineAfter discussing the situation, the heads of state exchanged warm New Year greetings and expressed their best wishes to the brotherly peoples of the two countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/ukrainian-drones-that-attacked-putins-residence-took-off-from-sumy-and-chernigov-regions--1123394209.html
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/06/1121109877_120:0:2849:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_143062bed3766eb67ec1d8dc30bed38f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin lukashenko conversation
putin lukashenko conversation

Lukashenko Condemns Ukraine's 'Reckless Attack' on Putin's Residence

17:00 GMT 31.12.2025
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2025
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A telephone conversation took place between Vladimir Putin and the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.
During the phone call, the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, strongly condemned the reckless attack by Ukrainian drones on the residence of the President of Russia in the Novgorod region.
It was emphasized that this cynical provocation occurred against the backdrop of ongoing Russian-American contacts aimed at peacefully resolving the crisis in Ukraine
After discussing the situation, the heads of state exchanged warm New Year greetings and expressed their best wishes to the brotherly peoples of the two countries.
Ukrainian drone that targetted Russian President's residence - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Drones That Attacked Putin's Residence Took Off From Sumy and Chernigov Regions
09:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала