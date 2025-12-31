https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/ukrainian-drones-that-attacked-putins-residence-took-off-from-sumy-and-chernigov-regions--1123394209.html

Ukrainian Drones That Attacked Putin's Residence Took Off From Sumy and Chernigov Regions

Ukrainian drones that attacked Putin's residence took off from Sumy and Chernigov regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated.

Ukraine attempted the strike from multiple directions — drones were shot down over the territories of Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver, and Novgorod regions.At around 19:20 on December 28, 2025, the radio-technical units of the Aerospace Forces discovered an air attack using aircraft-type drones operating at extremely low altitudes, launched from the Sumy and Chernigov regions. During the air defense battle, all Ukrainian drones were destroyed by Russian forces and air defense system, the ministry said. Over Bryansk region – 49 drones were destroyed: Over Smolensk region, at 01:50 on December 29, 1 UAV was intercepted Over Novgorod region, air defense missile units shot down 41 Ukrainian drones: In repelling the mass attack over Bryansk, Smolensk, and Novgorod regions, air defense missile systems, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare (EW) systems were employed. As a result of repelling the Ukrainian terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage within the Russian Federation. The Russian President's residence was not harmed. The combat crews of air defense missile systems, air situation control systems of radio-technical forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare systems acted in a coordinated, professional, and effective manner, successfully completing the combat mission.

