Ukrainian drones that attacked Putin's residence took off from Sumy and Chernigov regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated.
Ukraine attempted the strike from multiple directions — drones were shot down over the territories of Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver, and Novgorod regions.At around 19:20 on December 28, 2025, the radio-technical units of the Aerospace Forces discovered an air attack using aircraft-type drones operating at extremely low altitudes, launched from the Sumy and Chernigov regions. During the air defense battle, all Ukrainian drones were destroyed by Russian forces and air defense system, the ministry said. Over Bryansk region – 49 drones were destroyed: Over Smolensk region, at 01:50 on December 29, 1 UAV was intercepted Over Novgorod region, air defense missile units shot down 41 Ukrainian drones: In repelling the mass attack over Bryansk, Smolensk, and Novgorod regions, air defense missile systems, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare (EW) systems were employed. As a result of repelling the Ukrainian terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage within the Russian Federation. The Russian President's residence was not harmed. The combat crews of air defense missile systems, air situation control systems of radio-technical forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare systems acted in a coordinated, professional, and effective manner, successfully completing the combat mission.
09:17 GMT 31.12.2025 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 31.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian drones that attacked Putin's residence took off from Sumy and Chernigov regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated.
Ukraine attempted the strike from multiple directions — drones were shot down over the territories of Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver, and Novgorod regions.
"The structure of the strike, the number of air attack assets involved and their actions from the southern, southwestern and western directions directly into the area of the Russian President's residence in the Novgorod Region unequivocally confirm that the terrorist attack by the Kiev regime was targeted, carefully planned and had a layered character," the ministry emphasized.
From December 28 to 29, the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack with the mass use of long-range drones targeting the residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod Region using 91 drones.
At around 19:20 on December 28, 2025, the radio-technical units of the Aerospace Forces discovered an air attack using aircraft-type drones operating at extremely low altitudes, launched from the Sumy and Chernigov regions.
During the air defense battle, all Ukrainian drones were destroyed by Russian forces and air defense system, the ministry said.
Over Bryansk region – 49 drones were destroyed:
From 20:27 to 21:16 on December 28, 2 drones were destroyed
From 23:15 on December 28 to 00:07 on December 29, 17 drones were shot down
From 00:51 to 01:07 on December 29, 3 drones were destroyed
From 02:05 to 03:56 on December 29, 27 drones were shot down
Over Smolensk region, at 01:50 on December 29, 1 UAV was intercepted
Over Novgorod region, air defense missile units shot down 41 Ukrainian drones:
From 03:18 to 05:01 on December 29, 11 drones were destroyed
From 06:20 to 07:13 on December 29, 12 drones were shot down
From 07:46 to 08:30 on December 29, another 18 drones were destroyed
In repelling the mass attack over Bryansk, Smolensk, and Novgorod regions, air defense missile systems, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare (EW) systems were employed.
As a result of repelling the Ukrainian terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage within the Russian Federation. The Russian President's residence was not harmed.
The combat crews of air defense missile systems, air situation control systems of radio-technical forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare systems acted in a coordinated, professional, and effective manner, successfully completing the combat mission.