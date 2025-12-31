https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/rubio-discusses-situation-in-yemen-with-uae-foreign-minister---department-of-state-1123391171.html

Rubio Discusses Situation in Yemen With UAE Foreign Minister - Department of State

Rubio Discusses Situation in Yemen With UAE Foreign Minister - Department of State

31.12.2025

"Secretary Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability," Pigott said in a statement. On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition attacked the port of Al Mukalla in southern Yemen, targeting military supplies delivered from the United Arab Emirates to separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, Saudi news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition's statement.The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Riyadh is disappointed by Abu Dhabi's support of the separatist group, considering their advance in Yemen a threat to its national security. In response, the UAE Foreign Ministry said that the country is concerned about Saudi Arabia's recent statement on the situation in Yemen and the UAE's alleged role in it.

