https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/rubio-discusses-situation-in-yemen-with-uae-foreign-minister---department-of-state-1123391171.html
Rubio Discusses Situation in Yemen With UAE Foreign Minister - Department of State
Rubio Discusses Situation in Yemen With UAE Foreign Minister - Department of State
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed the recent developments in Yemen with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed... 31.12.2025, Sputnik International
2025-12-31T03:37+0000
2025-12-31T03:37+0000
2025-12-31T03:22+0000
world
marco rubio
yemen
uae
saudi arabia
saudi foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9a2645c3cc46f1c2affc71116b2e20.jpg
"Secretary Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability," Pigott said in a statement. On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition attacked the port of Al Mukalla in southern Yemen, targeting military supplies delivered from the United Arab Emirates to separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, Saudi news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition's statement.The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Riyadh is disappointed by Abu Dhabi's support of the separatist group, considering their advance in Yemen a threat to its national security. In response, the UAE Foreign Ministry said that the country is concerned about Saudi Arabia's recent statement on the situation in Yemen and the UAE's alleged role in it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/saudi-arabia-ends-military-operation-in-eastern-yemen-1123387753.html
yemen
uae
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69fb7e80eeaa3b07d85d7879576e027f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
marco rubio, yemen, uae, saudi arabia, saudi foreign ministry
marco rubio, yemen, uae, saudi arabia, saudi foreign ministry
Rubio Discusses Situation in Yemen With UAE Foreign Minister - Department of State
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed the recent developments in Yemen with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State Tommy Pigott said.
"Secretary Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability," Pigott said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition attacked the port of Al Mukalla in southern Yemen, targeting military supplies delivered from the United Arab Emirates to separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, Saudi news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition's statement.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Riyadh is disappointed by Abu Dhabi's support of the separatist group, considering their advance in Yemen a threat to its national security.
In response, the UAE Foreign Ministry said that the country is concerned about Saudi Arabia's recent statement on the situation in Yemen and the UAE's alleged role in it.