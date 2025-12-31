International
Rubio Discusses Situation in Yemen With UAE Foreign Minister - Department of State
Rubio Discusses Situation in Yemen With UAE Foreign Minister - Department of State
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed the recent developments in Yemen with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed... 31.12.2025, Sputnik International
"Secretary Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability," Pigott said in a statement. On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition attacked the port of Al Mukalla in southern Yemen, targeting military supplies delivered from the United Arab Emirates to separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, Saudi news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition's statement.The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Riyadh is disappointed by Abu Dhabi's support of the separatist group, considering their advance in Yemen a threat to its national security. In response, the UAE Foreign Ministry said that the country is concerned about Saudi Arabia's recent statement on the situation in Yemen and the UAE's alleged role in it.
Rubio Discusses Situation in Yemen With UAE Foreign Minister - Department of State

03:37 GMT 31.12.2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2025
© AP Photo / Julien de Rosa
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed the recent developments in Yemen with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State Tommy Pigott said.
"Secretary Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability," Pigott said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition attacked the port of Al Mukalla in southern Yemen, targeting military supplies delivered from the United Arab Emirates to separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, Saudi news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition's statement.
In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2025
World
Saudi Arabia Ends Military Operation in Eastern Yemen
Yesterday, 07:08 GMT
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Riyadh is disappointed by Abu Dhabi's support of the separatist group, considering their advance in Yemen a threat to its national security.
In response, the UAE Foreign Ministry said that the country is concerned about Saudi Arabia's recent statement on the situation in Yemen and the UAE's alleged role in it.
