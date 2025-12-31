International
Russian Oreshnik Strike in 2024 Destroyed Yuzhmash Plant in Minute – Lukashenko
Russian Oreshnik Strike in 2024 Destroyed Yuzhmash Plant in Minute – Lukashenko
A strike by the Russian Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system in 2024 destroyed the Ukrainian state-owned aerospace and defense plant, Yuzhmash, in a minute, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.
"A huge enterprise, it was the most unique in the Soviet Union. There are 5-7 floors underground, everyone was preparing for a nuclear war. And so Oreshnik dealt Yuzhmash one blow, and such a huge enterprise, unique in the world, was gone in one minute. I am not even saying how many people died," Lukashenko was quoted by his press service as saying. On November 21, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in response to the Ukrainian armed forces' attack using US and UK long-range weapons, Russian forces launched a combined strike on a Ukrainian military-industrial complex facility in Dnepropetrovsk, targeting a missile technology production site.
russia's special military operation, oreshnik yuzhmash strike, oreshnik missile
Russian Oreshnik Strike in 2024 Destroyed Yuzhmash Plant in Minute – Lukashenko

10:57 GMT 31.12.2025
MINSK (Sputnik) - A strike by the Russian Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system in 2024 destroyed the Ukrainian state-owned aerospace and defense plant, Yuzhmash, in a minute, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.
"A huge enterprise, it was the most unique in the Soviet Union. There are 5-7 floors underground, everyone was preparing for a nuclear war. And so Oreshnik dealt Yuzhmash one blow, and such a huge enterprise, unique in the world, was gone in one minute. I am not even saying how many people died," Lukashenko was quoted by his press service as saying.
On November 21, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in response to the Ukrainian armed forces' attack using US and UK long-range weapons, Russian forces launched a combined strike on a Ukrainian military-industrial complex facility in Dnepropetrovsk, targeting a missile technology production site.
