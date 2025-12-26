Oreshnik Deployed in Belarus Can Carry Nuclear, Conventional Warheads

International
The Oreshnik missile system deployed in Belarus can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.
2025-12-26T09:30+0000
world
alexander lukashenko
belarus
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
"The Oreshnik system is deployed on our territory... Everyone online has witnessed the system's capabilities. It can be used both in nuclear warheads and in simple missile warheads. Its range — it is probably not a big secret — is up to 5,000 kilometers [3106 miles]," Khrenin said in an interview with the Pervy Informatsionny broadcaster, when asked about the tactical and technical characteristics of the Oreshnik system, which has entered combat duty in the country.On December 19, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Oreshnik complex had been put on duty in Belarus.In December 2024, Lukashenko asked Putin to deploy Oreshnik and other cutting-edge Russian weapons in his country. Putin granted the request, promising to deploy Oreshnik missiles in Belarus in the second half of 2025. On August 8, Lukashenko said that sites were determined and prepared for the deployment of first Oreshnik systems.Read more about Russia's newest weapons here.
oreshnik, missile deployment, belarus, lukashenko, putin, russia, belarus, military cooperation, oreshnik complex on duty, nuclear-capable ballistic missile, hypersonic missile, cutting-edge russian weapons, strategic weapons deployment
09:30 GMT 26.12.2025
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Oreshnik missile system deployed in Belarus can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.
"The Oreshnik system is deployed on our territory... Everyone online has witnessed the system's capabilities. It can be used both in nuclear warheads and in simple missile warheads. Its range — it is probably not a big secret — is up to 5,000 kilometers [3106 miles]," Khrenin said in an interview with the Pervy Informatsionny broadcaster, when asked about the tactical and technical characteristics of the Oreshnik system, which has entered combat duty in the country.
On December 19, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Oreshnik complex had been put on duty in Belarus.

Oreshnik, one of Russia's newest ballistic missiles, was successfully test-fired in late November 2024 in response to Ukrainian strikes on Kursk and Bryansk using US-supplied ATACMS and UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

The missile targeted a Ukrainian defense facility in Dnepropetrovsk on November 21, showcasing its advanced capabilities in a nuclear-free hypersonic configuration.

In December 2024, Lukashenko asked Putin to deploy Oreshnik and other cutting-edge Russian weapons in his country. Putin granted the request, promising to deploy Oreshnik missiles in Belarus in the second half of 2025. On August 8, Lukashenko said that sites were determined and prepared for the deployment of first Oreshnik systems.
Read more about Russia’s newest weapons here.
