Oreshnik Deployed in Belarus Can Carry Nuclear, Conventional Warheads

The Oreshnik missile system deployed in Belarus can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.

"The Oreshnik system is deployed on our territory... Everyone online has witnessed the system's capabilities. It can be used both in nuclear warheads and in simple missile warheads. Its range — it is probably not a big secret — is up to 5,000 kilometers [3106 miles]," Khrenin said in an interview with the Pervy Informatsionny broadcaster, when asked about the tactical and technical characteristics of the Oreshnik system, which has entered combat duty in the country.On December 19, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Oreshnik complex had been put on duty in Belarus.In December 2024, Lukashenko asked Putin to deploy Oreshnik and other cutting-edge Russian weapons in his country. Putin granted the request, promising to deploy Oreshnik missiles in Belarus in the second half of 2025. On August 8, Lukashenko said that sites were determined and prepared for the deployment of first Oreshnik systems.Read more about Russia’s newest weapons here.

