Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Strike Energy Facilities Used by Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex in Past Day
Russian Troops Strike Energy Facilities Used by Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex in Past Day
Russian forces have hit energy facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian defense industry, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of the armed forces of Russia have damaged energy facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian defense industry, a fuel depot, temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 144 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Troops Strike Energy Facilities Used by Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex in Past Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have hit energy facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian defense industry, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of the armed forces of Russia have damaged energy facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian defense industry, a fuel depot, temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 144 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad battlegroup repelled three attacks of Ukrainian troops attempting to break into Kupyansk, up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 500 Ukrainian soldiers, a 155 mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system made in the United States and an electronic warfare station
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated more than 210 Ukrainian servicepeople
Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian servicepeople, the Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated over 50 Ukrainian military personnel
