https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/russian-troops-strike-energy-facilities-used-by-ukraines-military-industrial-complex-in-past-day--1123394985.html

Russian Troops Strike Energy Facilities Used by Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex in Past Day

Russian Troops Strike Energy Facilities Used by Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex in Past Day

Sputnik International

Russian forces have hit energy facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian defense industry, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2025-12-31T10:52+0000

2025-12-31T10:52+0000

2025-12-31T10:52+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123212588_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f17d70e6f8afe4b5c1be40be7a63e9b4.jpg

"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of the armed forces of Russia have damaged energy facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian defense industry, a fuel depot, temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 144 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/ukrainian-drones-that-attacked-putins-residence-took-off-from-sumy-and-chernigov-regions--1123394209.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, energy, russian defense ministry, mod, soldiers, loses, kupyansk