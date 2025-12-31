https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/tajik-president-condemns-ukraine-drone-strike-on-putins-residence-1123392736.html
Tajik President Condemns Ukraine Drone Strike on Putin's Residence
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has sharply condemned the recent drone attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Novgorod Region, the Tajik president’s office said on Wednesday.
"During a telephone conversation, the President of Tajikistan sharply condemned the UAV attack on the residence of Russian President Putin in the Novgorod region," the statement read.Ukrainian armed forces attack on Putin's residence hinders the negotiation process to achieve peace in Ukraine, it said.
"During a telephone conversation, the President of Tajikistan sharply condemned the UAV attack on the residence of Russian President Putin in the Novgorod region," the statement read.
Ukrainian armed forces attack on Putin's residence hinders the negotiation process to achieve peace in Ukraine, it said.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that overnight from December 28 to 29, Kiev had launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod Region using 91 drones.