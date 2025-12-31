https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/ukraine-in-scramble-to-fix-diplomatic-storm-after-drone-attack-on-putins-residence----1123391834.html
Ukraine in Scramble to Fix Diplomatic Storm After Drone Attack on Putin’s Residence
Once Indian PM Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif and the UAE’ foreign ministry denounced the drone attack on Purin's residence, Ukraine has been scrambling to contain the “diplomatic fallout,” writes the Financial Times.
Facing intense heat after the long-range drone provocation on the night of December 29 targeting Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region, Foreign minister Andriy Sybiha said Ukrainian officials were “disappointed” by the statements from the three countries. US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was “very angry” to hear about the attack directly from Putin. Many countries have signaled solidarity with Russia following Ukraine’s outrageous drone attack. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that all 91 drones were destroyed by Russian air defense systems, adding that such actions by the Ukraine regime will not go unanswered. He added that Russia's negotiating position will be revised given Ukraine's shift to a policy of state terrorism.
Once Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry, among other countries, denounced the "deplorable attack" on the Russian President's residence, Ukraine has been scrambling to contain the "diplomatic fallout," writes the Financial Times.
Facing intense heat after the long-range drone provocation on the night of December 29 targeting Vladimir Putin’s residence
in the Novgorod region, Foreign minister Andriy Sybiha said Ukrainian officials were “disappointed” by the statements from the three countries.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was “very angry” to hear about the attack directly from Putin.
Many countries have signaled solidarity with Russia following Ukraine’s outrageous drone attack.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that all 91 drones were destroyed by Russian air defense systems, adding that such actions by the Ukraine regime will not go unanswered.
He added that Russia's negotiating position will be revised given Ukraine's shift to a policy of state terrorism.