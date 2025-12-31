https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/trump-said-russia-looked-invincible-after-viewing-may-9th-military-parade---reports-1123395839.html

Trump Said Russia 'Looked Invincible' After Viewing May 9th Military Parade - Reports

US President Donald Trump thought, after viewing footage of the May 9th Victory Day military parade in Moscow, that Russia looked "invincible," The New York Times reported.

The president, after being shown video footage of Russia's military parade, told his aides that the Russian army "looked invincible," the report said Tuesday. Despite that, Trump was focused and determined to land a peace settlement between Moscow and Kiev, the report said. The president, however, remained convinced that negotiation leverage was to be determined by the strongest side, the report added. On May 9, Russia held a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 1941-1945 segment of World War II involving the Soviet Union.

