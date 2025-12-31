https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/xi-putin-exchange-new-year-russia-china-support-each-other-1123391273.html
Xi, Putin Exchange New Year: Russia, China Support Each Other
Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on New Year, saying that he is ready to maintain contact with the leader of Russia and to guide bilateral relations to achieve new results.
Xi and Putin exchanged New Year's greetings on December 31. "I am ready to maintain close contact with President Putin and jointly guide China-Russia relations into the new era to achieve new results," Xi said on Wednesday, as quoted by the China Central Television (CCTV). Xi pointed out in his New Year's message to Putin that Russia and China solemnly celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II, sending a powerful signal that peace will prevail. "The two countries support each other within the United Nations and other multilateral structures, contributing to the reform and improvement of global governance through wisdom and strength," the Chinese leader said. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Putin had congratulated a number of world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.
