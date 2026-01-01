https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/decrypted-data-from-uav-shot-down-in-novgorod-region-handed-over-to-us-side-1123400837.html

Decrypted Data From UAV Shot Down in Novgorod Region Handed Over to US Side

Decrypted Data From UAV Shot Down in Novgorod Region Handed Over to US Side

Sputnik International

Russian intelligence services were able to retrieve a flight mission file from one of the Ukrainian drones that attacked Putin's residence. 01.01.2026, Sputnik International

2026-01-01T17:06+0000

2026-01-01T17:06+0000

2026-01-01T17:10+0000

military

russia

novgorod region

vladimir putin

residence

attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111067431_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_86452a748428f5f04177397ddc329cd5.jpg

Statements by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/destruction-of-ukrainian-drones-targeting-putins-residence-1123396331.html

russia

novgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, novgorod region, vladimir putin, residence, attack