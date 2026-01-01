https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/decrypted-data-from-uav-shot-down-in-novgorod-region-handed-over-to-us-side-1123400837.html
Decrypted Data From UAV Shot Down in Novgorod Region Handed Over to US Side
Decrypted Data From UAV Shot Down in Novgorod Region Handed Over to US Side
Russian intelligence services were able to retrieve a flight mission file from one of the Ukrainian drones that attacked Putin's residence. 01.01.2026, Sputnik International
Statements by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces:
17:06 GMT 01.01.2026 (Updated: 17:10 GMT 01.01.2026)
Russian intelligence services were able to retrieve a flight mission file from one of the Ukrainian drones that attacked Putin's residence.
Statements by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces:
Decryption of the controllers from Ukrainian UAVs shot down on December 29 unequivocally confirmed that they were attacking the complex of buildings of the Russian president’s residence
The transfer of the controllers from Ukrainian UAVs shot down on December 29 to the US will remove all questions and help establish the truth