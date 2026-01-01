International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/decrypted-data-from-uav-shot-down-in-novgorod-region-handed-over-to-us-side-1123400837.html
Decrypted Data From UAV Shot Down in Novgorod Region Handed Over to US Side
Decrypted Data From UAV Shot Down in Novgorod Region Handed Over to US Side
Sputnik International
Russian intelligence services were able to retrieve a flight mission file from one of the Ukrainian drones that attacked Putin's residence. 01.01.2026, Sputnik International
2026-01-01T17:06+0000
2026-01-01T17:10+0000
military
russia
novgorod region
vladimir putin
residence
attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111067431_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_86452a748428f5f04177397ddc329cd5.jpg
Statements by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/destruction-of-ukrainian-drones-targeting-putins-residence-1123396331.html
russia
novgorod region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111067431_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7317bf41410f319a16ea7a9b92fe371.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, novgorod region, vladimir putin, residence, attack
russia, novgorod region, vladimir putin, residence, attack

Decrypted Data From UAV Shot Down in Novgorod Region Handed Over to US Side

17:06 GMT 01.01.2026 (Updated: 17:10 GMT 01.01.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovThe Russian Ministry of Defense main building is pictured in central Moscow, Russia.
The Russian Ministry of Defense main building is pictured in central Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Subscribe
Being updated
Russian intelligence services were able to retrieve a flight mission file from one of the Ukrainian drones that attacked Putin's residence.
Statements by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces:
Decryption of the controllers from Ukrainian UAVs shot down on December 29 unequivocally confirmed that they were attacking the complex of buildings of the Russian president’s residence
The transfer of the controllers from Ukrainian UAVs shot down on December 29 to the US will remove all questions and help establish the truth
Destruction of Ukrainian drones targeting Russian president's residence - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2025
Multimedia
Destruction of Ukrainian Drones Targeting Putin's Residence
Yesterday, 14:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала