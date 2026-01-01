https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/five-year-old-boy-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-car-in-kherson-region--governor-1123400381.html
Five-Year-Old Boy Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Car in Kherson Region – Governor
A Ukrainian drone in the Kherson Region attacked a passenger car in which a family was traveling, killing a 5-year-old boy, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday, adding that three adults were hospitalized.
"Kiev degenerates committed another bloody crime. Near Tarasovka in the Aleshkinsky district, a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger car carrying a family – grandfather, grandmother, their adult daughter and her 5-year-old son. The child was killed, all adults sustained multiple wounds and were hospitalized in serious condition," Saldo said on Telegram.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone in the Kherson Region attacked a passenger car in which a family was traveling, killing a 5-year-old boy, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday, adding that three adults were hospitalized.
"Kiev degenerates committed another bloody crime. Near Tarasovka in the Aleshkinsky district, a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger car carrying a family – grandfather, grandmother, their adult daughter and her 5-year-old son. The child was killed, all adults sustained multiple wounds and were hospitalized in serious condition," Saldo said on Telegram.