Five-Year-Old Boy Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Car in Kherson Region – Governor

A Ukrainian drone in the Kherson Region attacked a passenger car in which a family was traveling, killing a 5-year-old boy, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday, adding that three adults were hospitalized.

"Kiev degenerates committed another bloody crime. Near Tarasovka in the Aleshkinsky district, a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger car carrying a family – grandfather, grandmother, their adult daughter and her 5-year-old son. The child was killed, all adults sustained multiple wounds and were hospitalized in serious condition," Saldo said on Telegram.

