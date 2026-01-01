International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Five-Year-Old Boy Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Car in Kherson Region – Governor
Five-Year-Old Boy Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Car in Kherson Region – Governor
A Ukrainian drone in the Kherson Region attacked a passenger car in which a family was traveling, killing a 5-year-old boy, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday, adding that three adults were hospitalized.
"Kiev degenerates committed another bloody crime. Near Tarasovka in the Aleshkinsky district, a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger car carrying a family – grandfather, grandmother, their adult daughter and her 5-year-old son. The child was killed, all adults sustained multiple wounds and were hospitalized in serious condition," Saldo said on Telegram.
Five-Year-Old Boy Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Car in Kherson Region – Governor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone in the Kherson Region attacked a passenger car in which a family was traveling, killing a 5-year-old boy, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday, adding that three adults were hospitalized.
"Kiev degenerates committed another bloody crime. Near Tarasovka in the Aleshkinsky district, a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger car carrying a family – grandfather, grandmother, their adult daughter and her 5-year-old son. The child was killed, all adults sustained multiple wounds and were hospitalized in serious condition," Saldo said on Telegram.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Strike on Cafe in Kherson Region Targeted Civilians – Russian Foreign Ministry
10:59 GMT
