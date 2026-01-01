https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/ukrainian-strike-on-cafe-in-kherson-region-targeted-civilians--russian-foreign-ministry-1123399610.html
Ukrainian Strike on Cafe in Kherson Region Targeted Civilians – Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian attack in the Kherson Region was pre-planned, with drones deliberately striking a gathering of civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
As a result of the attack, new 2026 year became a tragedy for more than 70 civilians, the ministry added. "There is no doubt that the attack was planned in advance, with drones deliberately targeting a civilian gathering during New Year celebrations," the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian attack in the Kherson Region was pre-planned, with drones deliberately striking a gathering of civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that three Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, where civilians were celebrating New Year's Eve, with preliminary data showing that 24 people were killed and over 50 injured.
"In the first hour of the new 2026, the Kiev regime committed another terrorist act against the peaceful population of Russian regions," the ministry said.
As a result of the attack, new 2026 year became a tragedy for more than 70 civilians, the ministry added.
"There is no doubt that the attack was planned in advance, with drones deliberately targeting a civilian gathering during New Year celebrations," the statement read.