Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Strike on Cafe in Kherson Region Targeted Civilians – Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian Strike on Cafe in Kherson Region Targeted Civilians – Russian Foreign Ministry
The Ukrainian attack in the Kherson Region was pre-planned, with drones deliberately striking a gathering of civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that three Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, where civilians were celebrating New Year's Eve, with preliminary data showing that 24 people were killed and over 50 injured. As a result of the attack, new 2026 year became a tragedy for more than 70 civilians, the ministry added. "There is no doubt that the attack was planned in advance, with drones deliberately targeting a civilian gathering during New Year celebrations," the statement read.
Ukrainian Strike on Cafe in Kherson Region Targeted Civilians – Russian Foreign Ministry

10:59 GMT 01.01.2026 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 01.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian attack in the Kherson Region was pre-planned, with drones deliberately striking a gathering of civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that three Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, where civilians were celebrating New Year's Eve, with preliminary data showing that 24 people were killed and over 50 injured.
"In the first hour of the new 2026, the Kiev regime committed another terrorist act against the peaceful population of Russian regions," the ministry said.
As a result of the attack, new 2026 year became a tragedy for more than 70 civilians, the ministry added.
"There is no doubt that the attack was planned in advance, with drones deliberately targeting a civilian gathering during New Year celebrations," the statement read.
