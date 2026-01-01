https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/ukrainian-strike-on-cafe-in-kherson-region-targeted-civilians--russian-foreign-ministry-1123399610.html

Ukrainian Strike on Cafe in Kherson Region Targeted Civilians – Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Strike on Cafe in Kherson Region Targeted Civilians – Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian attack in the Kherson Region was pre-planned, with drones deliberately striking a gathering of civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-01-01T10:59+0000

2026-01-01T10:59+0000

2026-01-01T11:10+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kherson

ukraine

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116585583_0:0:2792:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_fe3ffa5fb7a7a6cb8f43b5cef178c8d8.jpg

Earlier in the day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that three Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, where civilians were celebrating New Year's Eve, with preliminary data showing that 24 people were killed and over 50 injured. As a result of the attack, new 2026 year became a tragedy for more than 70 civilians, the ministry added. "There is no doubt that the attack was planned in advance, with drones deliberately targeting a civilian gathering during New Year celebrations," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/russia-blames-everyone-who-sponsors-terrorist-bastards-in-ukraine---mfa-spox-on-attack-in-kherson-1123399151.html

russia

kherson

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine attack in kherson, russian foreign ministry, ukrainian terrorism