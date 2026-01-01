https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/kherson-regions-governor-briefs-putin-on-aftermath-of-ukraines-attack-on-civilians-1123401334.html
Kherson Region's Governor Briefs Putin on Aftermath of Ukraine's Attack on Civilians
Kherson Region's Governor Briefs Putin on Aftermath of Ukraine's Attack on Civilians
Sputnik International
President Putin has received a phone briefing from Governor Vladimir Saldo on the situation following the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attack and on the progress of the investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-01-01T18:05+0000
2026-01-01T18:05+0000
2026-01-01T18:14+0000
russia
kherson
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115275120_0:743:2048:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_40b469edd78970cbe833fd984ae7ce69.jpg
With the course of the investigation and identification of the bodies of the victims, information and names will be published on the regional administration’s website, the governor told Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/five-year-old-boy-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-car-in-kherson-region--governor-1123400381.html
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115275120_0:551:2048:2087_1920x0_80_0_0_a90e7e5ac56e716d93766514c835ff2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kherson region terrorist attack
kherson region terrorist attack
Kherson Region's Governor Briefs Putin on Aftermath of Ukraine's Attack on Civilians
18:05 GMT 01.01.2026 (Updated: 18:14 GMT 01.01.2026)
President Putin has received a phone briefing from Governor Vladimir Saldo on the situation following the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attack and on the progress of the investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
With the course of the investigation and identification of the bodies of the victims, information and names will be published on the regional administration’s website, the governor told Putin.