Kherson Region's Governor Briefs Putin on Aftermath of Ukraine's Attack on Civilians
Kherson Region's Governor Briefs Putin on Aftermath of Ukraine's Attack on Civilians
President Putin has received a phone briefing from Governor Vladimir Saldo on the situation following the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attack and on the progress of the investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
With the course of the investigation and identification of the bodies of the victims, information and names will be published on the regional administration’s website, the governor told Putin.
Kherson Region's Governor Briefs Putin on Aftermath of Ukraine's Attack on Civilians

With the course of the investigation and identification of the bodies of the victims, information and names will be published on the regional administration’s website, the governor told Putin.
