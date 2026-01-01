https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/macron-vows-to-remain-frence-president-until-last-second-of-his-term-1123398028.html
Macron Vows to Remain Frence President Until 'Last Second' of His Term
Macron Vows to Remain Frence President Until 'Last Second' of His Term
Sputnik International
Amid political instability in France, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to work until the "last second" of his term.
"I will work until the very last second, striving daily to fulfill the mandate you have entrusted to me," Macron said in his New Year's address to the nation, broadcast on BFMTV. The head of state also said he would do everything possible to ensure that the 2027 presidential elections are held as peacefully as possible and without foreign interference. Snap parliamentary elections in France in 2024 led to a political crisis and frequent government changes. Representatives of various political forces have repeatedly called on Macron to resign. French presidential elections are scheduled for April 2027. Macron, who has been president for two terms, cannot run again.
"I will work until the very last second, striving daily to fulfill the mandate you have entrusted to me," Macron said in his New Year's address to the nation, broadcast on BFMTV.
The head of state also said he would do everything possible to ensure that the 2027 presidential elections are held as peacefully as possible and without foreign interference.
Snap parliamentary elections in France in 2024 led to a political crisis and frequent government changes. Representatives of various political forces have repeatedly called on Macron to resign.
French presidential elections are scheduled for April 2027. Macron, who has been president for two terms, cannot run again.