International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/macron-vows-to-remain-frence-president-until-last-second-of-his-term-1123398028.html
Macron Vows to Remain Frence President Until 'Last Second' of His Term
Macron Vows to Remain Frence President Until 'Last Second' of His Term
Sputnik International
Amid political instability in France, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to work until the "last second" of his term.
2026-01-01T03:48+0000
2026-01-01T04:14+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
bfmtv
new year message
political crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_42208bd8c28a43c7f356c806d4eb2c2f.jpg
"I will work until the very last second, striving daily to fulfill the mandate you have entrusted to me," Macron said in his New Year's address to the nation, broadcast on BFMTV. The head of state also said he would do everything possible to ensure that the 2027 presidential elections are held as peacefully as possible and without foreign interference. Snap parliamentary elections in France in 2024 led to a political crisis and frequent government changes. Representatives of various political forces have repeatedly called on Macron to resign. French presidential elections are scheduled for April 2027. Macron, who has been president for two terms, cannot run again.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/frances-le-pen-urges-macron-to-dissolve-parliament-following-lecornus-resignation-1122918175.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_104:0:2833:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b3b23e76d6fb03cd7dc872b220350c55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, emmanuel macron, bfmtv, new year message, political crisis
france, emmanuel macron, bfmtv, new year message, political crisis

Macron Vows to Remain Frence President Until 'Last Second' of His Term

03:48 GMT 01.01.2026 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 01.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Thomas PadillaFrench President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2026
© AP Photo / Thomas Padilla
Subscribe
Amid political instability in France, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to work until the "last second" of his term.
"I will work until the very last second, striving daily to fulfill the mandate you have entrusted to me," Macron said in his New Year's address to the nation, broadcast on BFMTV.
The head of state also said he would do everything possible to ensure that the 2027 presidential elections are held as peacefully as possible and without foreign interference.
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media with Moldova's President Maia Sandu prior to a working lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Moldova's President Maia Sandu is in Paris for bilateral talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2025
World
France's Le Pen Urges Macron to Dissolve Parliament Following Lecornu's Resignation
6 October 2025, 13:50 GMT
Snap parliamentary elections in France in 2024 led to a political crisis and frequent government changes. Representatives of various political forces have repeatedly called on Macron to resign.
French presidential elections are scheduled for April 2027. Macron, who has been president for two terms, cannot run again.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала