https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/macron-vows-to-remain-frence-president-until-last-second-of-his-term-1123398028.html

Macron Vows to Remain Frence President Until 'Last Second' of His Term

Macron Vows to Remain Frence President Until 'Last Second' of His Term

Sputnik International

Amid political instability in France, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to work until the "last second" of his term.

2026-01-01T03:48+0000

2026-01-01T03:48+0000

2026-01-01T04:14+0000

world

france

emmanuel macron

bfmtv

new year message

political crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_42208bd8c28a43c7f356c806d4eb2c2f.jpg

"I will work until the very last second, striving daily to fulfill the mandate you have entrusted to me," Macron said in his New Year's address to the nation, broadcast on BFMTV. The head of state also said he would do everything possible to ensure that the 2027 presidential elections are held as peacefully as possible and without foreign interference. Snap parliamentary elections in France in 2024 led to a political crisis and frequent government changes. Representatives of various political forces have repeatedly called on Macron to resign. French presidential elections are scheduled for April 2027. Macron, who has been president for two terms, cannot run again.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/frances-le-pen-urges-macron-to-dissolve-parliament-following-lecornus-resignation-1122918175.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, emmanuel macron, bfmtv, new year message, political crisis