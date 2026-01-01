International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia to Give US Decrypted Data From Ukrainian Drone That Flew Towards Putin’s Residence
Russian intelligence services have extracted the flight mission file from one of the drones that attacked President Vladimir Putin's residence and will hand it over to their US colleagues, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-01-01T12:12+0000
2026-01-01T12:41+0000
"Russian special services’ officers carried out a special technical examination of a navigation unit of one of the Ukrainian UAVs shot down on the night of 29 December 2025 over Novgorod region. The experts managed to extract a file containing a flight plan from the navigation unit," the statement read.The decrypted data from the file showed that one of the facilities of the Russian presidential residence had been the final destination of the drone, the ministry said.
12:12 GMT 01.01.2026 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 01.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian intelligence services have extracted the flight mission file from one of the drones that attacked President Vladimir Putin's residence and will hand it over to their US colleagues, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Russian special services’ officers carried out a special technical examination of a navigation unit of one of the Ukrainian UAVs shot down on the night of 29 December 2025 over Novgorod region. The experts managed to extract a file containing a flight plan from the navigation unit," the statement read.
The decrypted data from the file showed that one of the facilities of the Russian presidential residence had been the final destination of the drone, the ministry said.
"These data will be submitted to the American party through established channels," the ministry added.
Russia
Ukraine Launched Drone Attack on Putin's Residence on December 29 - Lavrov
29 December 2025, 15:17 GMT
