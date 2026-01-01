https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/russia-to-give-us-decrypted-data-from-ukrainian-drone-that-flew-towards-putins-residence-1123399834.html

Russia to Give US Decrypted Data From Ukrainian Drone That Flew Towards Putin’s Residence

Russia to Give US Decrypted Data From Ukrainian Drone That Flew Towards Putin’s Residence

Sputnik International

Russian intelligence services have extracted the flight mission file from one of the drones that attacked President Vladimir Putin's residence and will hand it over to their US colleagues, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-01-01T12:12+0000

2026-01-01T12:12+0000

2026-01-01T12:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899180_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5dbee265360d1833499b280f7fee6f.jpg

"Russian special services’ officers carried out a special technical examination of a navigation unit of one of the Ukrainian UAVs shot down on the night of 29 December 2025 over Novgorod region. The experts managed to extract a file containing a flight plan from the navigation unit," the statement read.The decrypted data from the file showed that one of the facilities of the Russian presidential residence had been the final destination of the drone, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/ukraine-launched-drone-attack-on-putins-residence-on-december-29---lavrov--1123383941.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine strike on presidential residence, russia us ties, ukraine uav attack on putin's residence